Woman Claims She Was Body Shamed by Lululemon Employees

Getting into shape can be emotionally as well as physically demanding, as Heather Albert knows all too well.

After losing 80 pounds, the 35-year-old mother decided to treat herself to some new workout clothes from Lululemon.

“Having been an athlete my entire life, it saddened me to think that I wasn’t able to do all of the things I wanted to do with and for my son and my family,” Albert told PEOPLE.

Having worked hard to lose weight she gained due to polycystic ovarian syndrome and postpartum depression, she was excited to finally be able to purchase items at a store that doesn’t carry her previous size.

While browsing in the Park City, Utah athletic store, she overheard the employees making remarks about her body. She recalled them saying, “Do we even have anything in her size?” and giggling.

“I was humiliated,” Albert shared. “I have been made fun of my entire life for my weight, so any time comments are made regarding my appearance or weight, I shut down. I felt ‘less than,’ and felt that I was not welcome in the store. Moreover, I felt that I didn’t have the right to be shopping there because I’m close to the upper end of their size ranges.”

“I was so embarrassed, I just paid for the two items I had in my hand and left the store as quickly as possible. I just wanted to be out of there.”

She shared her story on social media because she wanted an apology and for the retailer to consider customer training about matters like this one. While she received an apology, she doesn’t think she’ll head back to one of their locations anytime soon.

“I’d rather my money go to a company that is supportive of people of all sizes,” Albert said.

