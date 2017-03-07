Why We’re Absolutely Loving This Refreshing Lingerie Ad

(Photo: Photo via Curvy Kate)

If you're tired of looking at women who don't look anything like you in lingerie advertisements, your day is about to be made.

Body-positive lingerie brand Curvy Kate's #TheNewSexy campaign is all about diversity and inclusivity, something many brands are missing in today's marketing world.

(Photo: Photo via Curvy Kate)

#TheNewSexy features a "line-up of powerful females ready to challenge mainstream perceptions of 'sexy'". The models feature different "skin tones, body shapes, backgrounds, abilities and ages". In other words, #TheNewSexy is a more diverse advertising campaign than other lingerie brands.

"Diversity is something the fashion industry has been guilty of disregarding and few have appeared to challenge it," the company said in a statement about the launch of the campaign. They went on to say that in 2016 runway shows, one in four models were women of color, 4 percent were over age 50, and only 3 percent were plus size.

(Photo: Photo via Curvy Kate)

