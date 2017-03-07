Why We’re Absolutely Loving This Refreshing Lingerie Ad
If you're tired of looking at women who don't look anything like you in lingerie advertisements, your day is about to be made.
Body-positive lingerie brand Curvy Kate's #TheNewSexy campaign is all about diversity and inclusivity, something many brands are missing in today's marketing world.
#TheNewSexy features a "line-up of powerful females ready to challenge mainstream perceptions of 'sexy'". The models feature different "skin tones, body shapes, backgrounds, abilities and ages". In other words, #TheNewSexy is a more diverse advertising campaign than other lingerie brands.
"Diversity is something the fashion industry has been guilty of disregarding and few have appeared to challenge it," the company said in a statement about the launch of the campaign. They went on to say that in 2016 runway shows, one in four models were women of color, 4 percent were over age 50, and only 3 percent were plus size.
