Why Instagram Fitness Star Ashlie Molstad Posted Photo of ‘Not-So-Flattering Sides’

Ashlie Molstad, the face behind popular fitness blog Foodie Girl Fitness, has a message for her Facebook followers: It’s time to get rid of our preconceived notion of the “perfect body.”

The Portland, Oregon-based fitness coach posted two side-by-side photos of herself on Facebook. In one photo, she stands in a sports bra and underwear, posing with flat abs. In the next photo, she sits in a chair, revealing a belly roll.

A photo posted by Ashlie Molstad (@foodiegirlfitness) on Nov 13, 2016 at 11:38am PST

“Same girl. Different angles,” Molstad wrote. “If I’m going to show you the posed, put together, professional sides of me, I’m gonna make damn sure you see the not so flattering sides too.”

“Loving ourselves exactly as we are is hard. Because we’ve been told for years that we’re not good enough until we {insert any of the thousands of ideas of perfection that has been fed to us over the years}. But I call BS. I say that the real magic happens when we embrace who we are, at every angle and size.”

“This doesn’t mean I don’t also struggle with embracing this body I was given, but it does mean that I understand working on loving me is the most important job I will ever have.”

The post has received over 144,000 reactions, 47,000 shares and nearly 8,000 comments.

