Why Instagram Fitness Star Ashlie Molstad Posted Photo of ‘Not-So-Flattering Sides’

Ashlie Molstad, the face behind popular fitness blog Foodie Girl Fitness, has a message for her Facebook followers: It’s time to get rid of our preconceived notion of the “perfect body.”
The Portland, Oregon-based fitness coach posted two side-by-side photos of herself on Facebook. In one photo, she stands in a sports bra and underwear, posing with flat abs. In the next photo, she sits in a chair, revealing a belly roll.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“Same girl. Different angles,” Molstad wrote. “If I’m going to show you the posed, put together, professional sides of me, I’m gonna make damn sure you see the not so flattering sides too.”
“Loving ourselves exactly as we are is hard. Because we’ve been told for years that we’re not good enough until we {insert any of the thousands of ideas of perfection that has been fed to us over the years}. But I call BS. I say that the real magic happens when we embrace who we are, at every angle and size.”
Officially two weeks on my Knockout Bootcamp. Sometimes all the motivation you need to continue your journey, is remembering how far you’ve come. . .⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Living life in balance has always been a priority for me, but I don’t always nail it. I am still a work in progress. I know we all want the path to success to be a straight and easy journey, but it never is. It’s one with peaks and valleys, twists and turns, and many temping parking spaces. The only way out is through- so chin up, brave heart, one tiny step in front of the other. You will get there. I will get there. It isn’t supposed to be easy. But it’s damn sure worth it. Fight on, warriors.
A photo posted by Ashlie Molstad (@foodiegirlfitness) on
“This doesn’t mean I don’t also struggle with embracing this body I was given, but it does mean that I understand working on loving me is the most important job I will ever have.”
The post has received over 144,000 reactions, 47,000 shares and nearly 8,000 comments.
What do you think of Molstad’s post? Share in the comments below!
>> Read more: #CelluliteSaturday is Going Viral, and You Need to Know Why