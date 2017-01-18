When Being Tired Isn’t Just About Lack of Sleep

Being a mom is certainly a tiring job, but do you feel as if you are constantly and overwhelmingly fatigued? Are things that were once simple and easy to do now daunting, exhausting and difficult? Don’t be so quick to chalk it up to your mere four or five hours of sleep, although that could be a contributing factor. There could be other hidden reasons why you’re constantly tired. Read on to see if you should be concerned about your health.

Allergies: Allergies don’t always make themselves known early in life! You may have developed an undiagnosed allergy over time that you’re not aware of, which could be making you sleepy. It’s called allergic sinusitis and means you could be sensitive to mold, dust, pollen, etc. If you think you may have developed allergies, talk with your doctor to develop a plan of action.

Anemia: Iron-deficiency anemia is the most common blood condition in the United States, which means it could definitely be a possibility for why you’re fatigued all the time. Try eating more iron in your diet, and if that doesn’t seem to help, contact your doctor with your concerns.

Thyroid Problems: Those who suffer from thyroid conditions are aware of the toll it can take on your health. The thyroid gland regulates many aspects of your health, one being your metabolism, which means if it’s under-active, you could feel sluggish. Click here for more information about under-active thyroids.

Rheumatoid Arthritis: An inflammatory condition, rheumatoid arthritis can cause fatigue as well as extreme joint pain and/or stiffness. Fatigue may be the least of your worries when it comes to rheumatoid arthritis!

Diabetes: If you’re suffering from undiagnosed or uncontrolled diabetes, it may help explain many health issues you’ve been experiencing. For one, your cells are deprived of glucose and can’t produce energy, which would certainly explain your fatigue.

Depression: Chronic feelings of sadness, worry and hopelessness can make you feel exhausted. Identifying and coping with depression is a very significant part of both mental and physical health.

Dehydration: When you’re not getting the right amount of fluids you need, your blood volume falls, which makes your heart work harder to pump blood through your body. Help your heart out by drinking at least 64 ounces of water a day, especially if you’re working out frequently! You’ll be feeling more chipper in no time.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: What disorder could better describe your constant fatigue that Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? It has no known cause, but symptoms include headaches, an inability to concentrate and muscle weakness.

Poor Diet: Not only could a poor diet affect your physical health, but it also can affect your mental health, hence your fatigue. Deficiencies in vitamins D and B12, folate or minerals like potassium, magnesium and calcium can result in muscle weakness or fatigue.

Lack of Fuel: Just like a car, your body needs fuel to keep it going. Not ingesting enough calories is an obvious cause of constant fatigue. The average woman needs 2,000 calories a day; if you’re on a diet that is limiting your calories, pick a new diet! You should change the quality of what you eat, not the quantity of it.

Heart Disease: If you feel tired while doing tasks that were once easy, you should get your heart checked out, as that is a symptom of early undiagnosed heart disease. You don’t want to ignore the problem and overwork your heart!