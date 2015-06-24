What You’ve Heard About Prenatal Workouts Isn’t True

There are some old wives tales regarding pregnancy that are just utterly untrue. Ever heard of "eating for two" when you're preggo? Sadly, that one's a big fat lie (one that we SO wish wasn't), as an average woman will only need about 300-400 extra calories a day (womp WOMP).

But another myth that just won't quit? That you should nix your exercise routine because it's not safe for baby.

We preggos are SO tired of hearing this silly fallacy and getting the judgy side-eye when we're getting our fitness on at the gym! We beg of you: don't pack your Nikes away just yet until you hear us out.

According to Fit Pregnancy, staying active and fit during your pregnancy with low-impact workouts is actually one of the BEST things you can do for yourself and for baby, and countless research suggests moderate exercise is not only totally safe but also essential for a healthy pregnancy. In fact, the REAL danger is inactivity, which contributes to excess weight gain, high blood pressure, countless aches and pains, and an increased risk for a C-section and gestational diabetes.

Even with ALL the available researching proving otherwise, there are still a lot of fears out there among women when it comes to exercising while pregnant. But we're here to put your mind at ease with our list of favorite prenatal exercise routines you can (and should) start TODAY (after you've gotten the a-OK from your OBGYN, of course). Now get moving!

Walking

Tried and true, safe for all fitness levels and it doesn't cost a dime. Grab your hubby when he gets home from work in the evenings and make this exercise routine double as precious quality time with your man while it's still just the two of you (because pretty soon you'll have a big bulky stroller in between you).

Swimming

Doctors and fitness experts agree: swimming is the best and safest exercise for pregnant women. It works large muscle groups, counts as cardio, goes easy on your joints and makes you feel WEIGHTLESS (isn't that last one reason enough alone to convince you?) Click HERE for tips to getting the most out of your swim sesh!

Spin

Fit Pregnancy claims spinning during pregnancy can ease back pain (HALLELUJAH), boost your mood and improve sleep, among other things. Compared to running, which can be rougher on your joints, spinning holds several advantages for preggos, like the fact that you have handlebars to stabilize you as your growing belling starts throwing you off balance.

Barre

Barre classes are all the rage now, and just because you're preggers doesn't mean you should be missing out. One notable benefit of barre classes during pregnancy is that it strengthens your core muscles which equips your body to better cope with the strains caused by the extra weight you're not carrying around. It also helps strengthen your pelvic floor, which helps support your bowel, bladder and uterus as the baby grows. (Just be sure to tell your instructor you're pregnant before class starts and she'll be able to give you some great prenatal modifications to keep you and baby safe!)

Prenatal Yoga

Pregnant celebs LOVE their prenatal yoga, y'all—and for good reason. First popularized by Gwyneth Paltrow (who else?!) way back in 2004, claiming her sessions physically completely changed her body, gave her strength she never thought she had and taught her patience and the art of letting go. Click HERE to view more celeb Yogis!

Weight Training

Speaking of celebs, trainer to the stars Harley Pasternak has worked with famous moms like Megan Fox, Hillary Duff, Alicia Keys and Jessica Simpson, so he knows a thing or two about why weight training is crucial for mamas-to-be. Try his awesome prenatal weight workout (HERE) that you can do from the comfort of your own living room.

Dancing Around Your House Like a Crazy

When all else fails, just channel your inner Beyonce and go to town (just make sure all the blinds are drawn first in case your nosy neighbors mistake your attempts at twerking for having a seizure…)

