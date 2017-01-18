What To Eat When You Don’t Like Healthy Foods

If you're a picky eater, you probably understand the struggle of eating healthy. The sad truth is that while there are a lot of healthy foods out there, they don't always taste very good. So what should you be eating instead? We'll try and help you out.

If you don't like fish... There are some less fishy ways to eat fish. Some fish have a more mild flavor than others, so the key is to chose one that isn't too fishy. For that, we'd recommend tilapia, which is close to flavorless or catfish or flounder, which are very mild. If you're willing to give fish a try, make it in a flavorful meal with a sauce or spice to help mask the flavor.

You could also give shrimp a try. You can purchase it already peeled and deveined, which takes away some of the ick factor. Add it to a salad or into tacos to help cover the taste and still get the nutrition.

If you don't like vegetables... If you don't eat your greens, you're body is missing out on a ton of nutrition. Hopefully there are a few veggies you can stand, so focus on getting those into your meals. Then find ways to sneak in the veggies you don't like. We love to blend leafy greens into a smoothie. You can't taste it when there's other yummy ingredients like bananas, strawberries or apples to mask the flavor. Try out this Creamy Chocolate Smoothie, it's got a chocolatey taste but is made with spinach, avocado and more!

There are also other ways to get in veggies. You can do this for yourself and the entire family! Here are 50 different recipes that taste great but also sneak in some hidden vegetables! This Greek quesadilla is a great lunch option for tricking yourself into eating some vegetables.

If you don't eat meat... Many healthy diets call for lean meats as a source of protein, but there are plenty of ways around it! You can get great protein from eggs, cottage cheese (look for a lower fat and sodium option), quinoa, beans and a lot more. We love to put protein powder into a healthy smoothie, like this Brownie Batter Smoothie, which has 9 grams of protein!

If you're skipping out on meat, you'll need a different source to get B12, which is most commonly found in animal products like meat, eggs and dairy. This is a vitamin that is essential to your body and you can learn more about it here. If you're still eating dairy and eggs, you shouldn't worry, but vegans may need to watch out for a B12 deficiency.

If you don't like cottage cheese... Cottage cheese should be bought in a low-sodium and -fat version. It's bursting with protein, calcium, potassium, vitamin A and vitamin B12. However, it has a texture that many find unappealing. Ricotta is a lower sodium cheese that has more calcium than cottage cheese and can make an awesome swap if you're using it to cook a lasagna or spinach pie. Another alternative is yogurt! It's another great calcium source as well as vitamin B12. You can eat yogurt instead of cottage cheese for a snack or breakfast. If you need a protein source other than cottage cheese, go with an egg or egg whites!

If you don't like avocados... Avocados are a great superfood, but their green slimy and thick texture can be off-putting to many. We love them for their healthy monounsaturated fats and vitamin C, B6 and E. If you want the benefits without the taste and texture, you can try out the Creamy Chocolate Smoothie we mentioned above or find an alternative food. Nuts are a great source of monounsaturated fat, but like avocados, high in calories — so only eat a handful for a snack. Olive oil is another good source of monounsaturated fats, as is red meat. We recommend eating almonds as your main avocado replacement. Not only do they have monounsaturated fats, but also lots of vitamin E.