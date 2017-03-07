What Time Should You Eat Each Meal For Optimal Weight Loss?

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Keeping your blood sugar regulated throughout the day can be such a chore, but it can do wonders for your metabolism and weight loss! Knowing when to eat and when not to eat can hugely influence your weight loss goals. Avoid spikes of energy and mid-day slumps by following one of the three meal schedules below.

If you have a rigid work schedule

Eat three meals a day. The only way this meal schedule works is if each meal is enough to keep you full and energetic. We suggest eating foods high in fiber and protein (like lentils, beans, eggs, yogurt, chicken, turkey) in order to keep your stomach feeling full! If you get hungry between meals, try drinking a big glass of water. This is a foolproof way to stay hydrated and keep your stomach feeling satisfied.

If you like to snack

Eat four to five smaller meals a day. Each meal should be smaller than the traditional breakfast, lunch and dinner. This plan is a great way to satisfy your mid-day cravings and put your snacking to good use.

If you have a long lunch break

Eat a large lunch and smaller breakfast and dinner. Europeans have an extra-long lunch break, and have super low obesity rates. Eating a larger lunch is much better for your body than eating a big dinner. Why? You have a better chance of being active for the remainder of the day and burning off those calories than if you had a big dinner.

Reminder: Late night snacking, skipping breakfast and erratic fasting can actually promote weight gain. Make sure your body is properly fueled at the right times, and you’ll see the pounds start falling off!

