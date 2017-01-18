What Does One Serving of Fruit Really Look Like?

If you’re trying to eat healthy, you’ve probably been recommended that you swap your usual snack for a serving of fruit. But how much is that? Should you eat a handful of grapes or just grab an apple? According to the USDA, a serving of fruit is one cup. So what does that look like? We’ll tell you!

Apple | about 65 calories per serving: Grab half of a large (3.25-inch diameter) or a whole small (2.5-inch diameter) apple. You can also slice or chop 1 cup full of raw or cooked apples.

Orange | about 85 calories per serving: For a tangy snack, enjoy one large (3-1/16-inch diameter) orange or one cup full of sections.

Grape | about 65 calories per serving: One cup of whole or cut-up grapes is about equivalent to 32 seedless grapes. This makes for a great snack if you like to have something to munch on for a while.

Banana | about 130 calories per serving: One cup of banana slices will make a serving, or grab one large (8″ to 9″ long) banana.

Cantaloupe | about 60 calories per serving: Fill one cup of melon, diced or in balls. You could also have two wedges from a medium-sized melon (⅛ of a melon each).

Grapefruit | about 100 calories per serving: 1 medium (4-inch diameter) grapefruit is about equivalent to one cup of grapefruit sections. Both will make for a great snack if you’re tired of your usual.

Peach | about 65 calories per serving: A juicy peach makes for a great midday snack. 1 large (2 ¾-inch diameter) peach, one cup of sliced or diced, raw, cooked, or canned (drained) peaches, or two halves of canned peaches are equivalent to one serving.

Pear | about 100 calories per serving: If you want to make a pear part of your morning snack, one medium pear (2.5 per pound) or one cup of sliced or diced, raw, cooked, or canned (drained) pears will count as a serving!

Pineapple | about 85 calories per serving: Pineapple makes for a great fresh snack or tastes awesome on top of low-sodium cottage cheese! One cup of pineapple is chunks, sliced or crushed, are one serving, regardless if they are raw, cooked or canned (drained).

Plum | about 80 calories per serving: Pack a plum for a sweet treat! A serving is one cup sliced raw or cooked, or three medium or two large plums. This is a great fruit to mix with another! Try a large plum in your lunch and half a cup of apple slices as your snack!

Strawberry | about 60 calories per serving: About eight large berries or one cup of whole, halved, or sliced, fresh or frozen strawberries make up a serving. They are great for snacking on in the office!

Watermelon | about 45 calories per serving: One small wedge (1-inch thick) or one cup of diced or balls of watermelon will make a serving. When watermelon is in season, it’s a must-have snack! Plus, there are so many different ways to eat it!

Dried Fruit | calories dependent of type of fruit: Half a cup of dried fruit is equivalent to one cup of fruit. It’s great for snacking on or mixing into a skinny trail mix! Be aware of sneaky sugars hiding in some packaged dried fruits however.

100% Fruit Juice | calories dependent of type of fruit: One cup of juice is the same as eating a cup of fruit! Like dried fruit, sugars really sneak in here, so check the ingredient label!

To see the original information from the USDA, click here.