We Loved Hearing Exactly How This Blogger Lost 100 Pounds

You never forget your day one. I had a dozen “day ones” before I took that picture on the left in January of 2014 but I finally made up my mind then and there that this would be my last day one. Why? Because I DECIDED that it would be my last one. I was tired of giving up after I messed up one time. I was tired of always having to start over at square one again. I picked my day one I decided that would be my last. From that day forward I worked hard to change my eating habits, I started working out everyday, and I persevered through every set back that came my way to continue fighting and refusing to give up. Your “day one” can be any day you pick it to be 😊 It doesn’t mean you have to be perfect or 100% on track from that day on, it just means that after your day one you refuse to give up and keep fighting towards your goal every week 👊🏻 Need help picking your day one and extra support for sticking to your goals? My next DietBet starts right in the new year on 1/2/19: click the link in my bio to join. Pick your day one NOW and imagine how much progress you can make during the game: you bet $35 and then get 4 weeks to lose 4% of your starting weight and when you do you get your bet back and WIN MONEY! Leave any questions in the comments and I’ll be happy to answer them – just like I will be SO HAPPY to be supporting and encouraging you guys daily in the DietBet! 💕 #transformationtuesday #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #weightlossbeforeandafter #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #weightlossmaintenance
When Rebecca Grafton booked a trip to Jamaica, she knew it was time to make a change. At 246 pounds, she didn’t want to spend her vacation worrying about her weight.
“[I] didn’t want to look back on the pictures from my trip and not be able to remember how much fun I had because all I could see was how fat I was,” Grafton told Dr. Oz The Good Life.
So in January of 2014, the now 25-year-old blogger of My Girlish Whims decided to give it her all.
“I had tried to diet countless times before. Eventually, I would screw up and decide to just throw in the towel. The one thing that changed this time around was I decided to always stay committed to getting back on track no matter how many times I screwed up.”
After two years of finding a fitness routine that worked for her and reevaluating her diet and portion sizes, Grafton was down 100 pounds.
#transformationtuesday back to where it all began. I sold my house today…the same house that I took countess selfies in this very mirror documenting my weight loss progress. The picture on the left is one of my very first before pictures. You can tell from my face how unhappy I was with my body! Even though I was so unhappy…this picture was taken in 2013 at the start of another failed attempt to lose weight. It wasn’t until January of 2014 that I took one more set of before photos and actually committed to losing weight for good and STUCK WITH IT! You know what happens when you decide to not give up? The picture on the right. I went back to my house one more time this morning to take one last picture in the same mirror…same hair band…same bra (don’t even ask if I’ve had a breast reduction, it’s called I LOST 100 POUNDS AND BOOBS ARE FAT)…crazy what a 100 pound difference looks like. I never EVER thought I could lose this much weight, I was just so unhappy with my body that eventually I decided to try a little harder, push myself to not give up after screwing up, and KEEP FIGHTING and eventually I changed my lifestyle. I learned how to fit in a workout everyday, I learned how eat healthy, I learned how to have a balance of staying on track when necessary and giving yourself a break when needed and here I am today. Time is going to pass anyway…life will change, houses will sell…but you can choose to be productive and start NOW and just think what kind of results you could see two weeks, two months or even two years from now. You are capable of achieving anything that you set your mind to and I’m so glad that girl on the left eventually decided she was capable of changing her life #weightloss #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #weightlosstransformation #100poundsdown #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #instafitness
Today, her fitness routine is full of Zumba, two runs a week, barre class every Friday, cardio and weights at the gym three times a week, and a couple workout DVDs thrown in here and there.
It wasn’t easy to get to this point, though! When asked how she felt while working out at the beginning of her weight loss journey, Grafton said, “It was hard. I remember my rolls jiggling along with me as I ran on the treadmill and Jillian Michaels screaming at me when I woke up early on Friday mornings before work to struggle through one of her workout videos. It was hard at the beginning, but it eventually got easier. It’s gotten to the point now that exercise isn’t a chore. It’s something I genuinely enjoy doing.”
Check out Grafton’s daily protein-packed diet:
Breakfast: Egg white scramble with spinach, sautéed Brussels sprouts topped with low-fat cheese, some kind of carb (like toast or English muffin)
Lunch: Big salads with mango salsa, chicken strips, and a Greek yogurt dressing
Dinner: Lean protein (like chicken topped with goat cheese and apples) with veggies (like garlic roasted Brussels sprouts)
Snack: Protein bars, Greek yogurt, turkey jerky, fresh fruit
Read more: 50 Greek Yogurt Hacks for Weight Loss
#transformationtuesday I remember when these jeans used to be SO TIGHT on me. They were a size 16 from Old Navy and the only pair of jeans I owned at my heaviest because they were the ONLY size 16 jean I could find that would fit me (I was really a size 18/20 at 246 pounds). I’m now down over 100 pounds and fit into a size 4 from Old Navy. I can’t believe those pants used to be completely filled up with me!!! I never dreamed these pants could be my “fat pants”…I never dreamed I would be capable of losing so much weight. I just knew I was tired of not being able to fit into regular size clothes anymore so I decided to make a change. Weight loss is completely doable, you just need to believe in yourself and get a little motivation See my last post for information on the diet bet I’m hosting this month if you need some extra motivation to start your journey #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlossinspiration #weightlossmotivation #fitfam
Grafton’s number one habit that helped her reach her weight loss goal? Always starting Monday fresh, no matter what the previous weekend looked like.
“There were many, many weekends along my journey where I ate more than I should have, but I never let a weekend off track prevent me from starting over and recommitting every week.”
When it all comes down to it, Grafton says, weight loss is pretty simple. “At the end of the day, weight loss is very basic. There’s no secret formula and no hidden pill that’ll make you skinny. If you eat right and exercise, you’ll lose weight. It may not happen as fast as you’d like, but if you stick to a healthy living plan long enough, you’ll see results. Keep it simple and stay dedicated long enough to see change.”
Have you completely crushed your weight loss goals like Grafton? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
