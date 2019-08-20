We Loved Hearing Exactly How This Blogger Lost 100 Pounds

When Rebecca Grafton booked a trip to Jamaica, she knew it was time to make a change. At 246 pounds, she didn’t want to spend her vacation worrying about her weight.

“[I] didn’t want to look back on the pictures from my trip and not be able to remember how much fun I had because all I could see was how fat I was,” Grafton told Dr. Oz The Good Life.

So in January of 2014, the now 25-year-old blogger of My Girlish Whims decided to give it her all.

“I had tried to diet countless times before. Eventually, I would screw up and decide to just throw in the towel. The one thing that changed this time around was I decided to always stay committed to getting back on track no matter how many times I screwed up.”

After two years of finding a fitness routine that worked for her and reevaluating her diet and portion sizes, Grafton was down 100 pounds.

Today, her fitness routine is full of Zumba, two runs a week, barre class every Friday, cardio and weights at the gym three times a week, and a couple workout DVDs thrown in here and there.

It wasn’t easy to get to this point, though! When asked how she felt while working out at the beginning of her weight loss journey, Grafton said, “It was hard. I remember my rolls jiggling along with me as I ran on the treadmill and Jillian Michaels screaming at me when I woke up early on Friday mornings before work to struggle through one of her workout videos. It was hard at the beginning, but it eventually got easier. It’s gotten to the point now that exercise isn’t a chore. It’s something I genuinely enjoy doing.”

Check out Grafton’s daily protein-packed diet:

Breakfast: Egg white scramble with spinach, sautéed Brussels sprouts topped with low-fat cheese, some kind of carb (like toast or English muffin)

Lunch: Big salads with mango salsa, chicken strips, and a Greek yogurt dressing

Dinner: Lean protein (like chicken topped with goat cheese and apples) with veggies (like garlic roasted Brussels sprouts)

Snack: Protein bars, Greek yogurt, turkey jerky, fresh fruit

Read more: 50 Greek Yogurt Hacks for Weight Loss

Grafton’s number one habit that helped her reach her weight loss goal? Always starting Monday fresh, no matter what the previous weekend looked like.

“There were many, many weekends along my journey where I ate more than I should have, but I never let a weekend off track prevent me from starting over and recommitting every week.”

When it all comes down to it, Grafton says, weight loss is pretty simple. “At the end of the day, weight loss is very basic. There’s no secret formula and no hidden pill that’ll make you skinny. If you eat right and exercise, you’ll lose weight. It may not happen as fast as you’d like, but if you stick to a healthy living plan long enough, you’ll see results. Keep it simple and stay dedicated long enough to see change.”

Have you completely crushed your weight loss goals like Grafton? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

