Watch: Zoe Saldana Describing Her Kids’ Fights Is a Hilarious Trainwreck

All moms of twins can relate to Zoe Saldana. The 38-year-old actress appeared on The Late Late Show last week with Kirsten Dunst and Jamie Foxx.

Host James Corden asked Saldana about her 2-year-old twin boys, Bowie Ezio and Cy Aridio, and she hilariously (and colorfully) described her and husband Marco Perego's relationship with the boys.

"I wish I could say 'Oh my god, it's great!' [But] it's f------ bananas. We're losing our s---."

"They're just bananas and they're gangsters and they're literally like living by night, cause they don't f------ sleep."

Today is #worldprematurityday. Did you know that 15 million babies are #prematurely each year around the world? And 1 million babies won’t live to celebrate their 1st #birthday. The @marchofdimes strives for a world where every #baby has a fair chance, yet this is not the reality for many mothers and babies. Join me in supporting their efforts to give every baby a fighting chance. A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Nov 17, 2016 at 8:38pm PST

The ever-honest and candid Saldana went on to describe the difficulties of raising twins.

"Everybody romanticizes having twins — and we love it, we don't regret it — but let me just f------ tell you, the part that sucks about having twins is that you're catering to two different people that are growing up at once, at the same age, going through the same thing, with different tempers."

"They just started kicking each other [...] now it's like 'I grab you by the hair, I bite your face, and I'm kicking you, but I'm not going to kick you at the same time while you're kicking me.' They're taking turns."

Watch the video clip above for the full interview with Dunst and Foxx.

If you're a parent of twins, do you agree with Saldana? Share parenting lessons you've learned in the comments below.

Related:

Zoe Saldana Gets Into the Nitty Gritty of How She Lost 70 Pounds of Pregnancy Weight

Channing Tatum Reveals Nude Photo of Wife Jenna Dewan Tatum in Bed

Here's What Leslie Jones Cut From Her Diet to Lose 20 Pounds Right off the Bat

Everything You Should Know About Having Kids in Your 30s