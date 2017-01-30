Watch: This Mom Saves $5,000 a Year on Groceries Using Smartphone Apps

Can you imagine saving $5,000 a year on groceries? This mother knows exactly how to do it.

Jenny Martin and her husband have five daughters and feeding a family that large can get expensive.

“It can be a little overwhelming to keep enough food stocked in the pantry and fridge, to handle, ‘Mama I’m hungry!’ all the time!” Martin told NBC News.

To help keep costs down, Martin turns to new mobile apps that help cut grocery bills in half. She says her family saves up to $5,000 a year.

An average family of four spends around $250 a week on groceries, but Jenny’s family of seven has “a weekly budget” of “$75 or less.”

The most popular deal apps include: SavingStar, iBotta, Checkout51 and MobiSave.

Martin went shopping with a correspondent from NBC News and showed her first hand how to save money. At the register, Martin’s total was $47.25 for 16 items and after using her mobile apps she saved $37.00. She only had to pay $10.

Is it too good to be true? Martin admits that this process does take some time.

“For me to get together a big shopping trip, I will usually spend about 45 minutes making sure I have the mobile apps lined up and sales lined up,” she said.

These apps come with a privacy concern. Most of them ask for personal information about your shopping as well as social media habits. But Martin is still a firm believer in this way of shopping and advises families who want to begin saving to only start out small and “focus on the things that you regularly purchase.”

