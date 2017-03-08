Watch: Teen Ballerina Is Inspiring Others to Dance

turning monday¿ #ballet#turn#balletdancer#dancer#foutte
A 15-year-old ballerina is going viral for her incredible dance skills as people applaud her for showing diversity in a sport that is often criticised for a lack of diversity.
In a now-viral video, Lizzie Howell performs a technically challenging dance move called a fouetté.
The teen has been dancing since she was in preschool and uses her Instagram to keep her friends and family up to date on her progress in her hobby. Since her video became so widely shared, she has gained 40,000 new followers.
She is using her newfound recognition to inspire others to move. While she appreciates the chance to spread her story, she has found one drawback. Many of her new followers call her a “plus-size” dancer.
“If I can do everything that anyone else can, why should I be in a separate category?” she said.
The incredible young athlete has also been offered a position as an ambassador for a dancers-with-disabilities campaign since dance has helped her deal with difficult periods caused by a condition called pseudotumor cerebri, which is an excess of fluid around the brain.
Welcome Lizzy Howell to Our Team 💗 . . I have been dancing for 10 years now and I can tell you, the dance world is a rough place! Being an over weight dancer has come with it’s struggles. I have been told numerous times by teachers that I will get no where in the dance world if I do not lose this weight. Over the years, I have learned not to care what people think! If people want to tear you down, let them and show them that you can do it! This campaign means a lot to me as I have pseudo tumor cerebri, which is an excess of fluid around my brain. I have been in the hospital many times for this and I can tell you, it was rough missing dance. Not only do I suffer from pseudo tumor, but I have severe anxiety, which has caused me to go into depression. Dance has been a way to release this anxiety and make me happy. I will be going into my 8th production of the nutcracker, my 11th dance recital this year and, my 4th NYCDA convention. I haven’t given up and neither should you!
“I’m very happy that someone has discovered me,” she shared. “It’s a whole new thing for people where I live.”
