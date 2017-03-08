Watch: Teen Ballerina Is Inspiring Others to Dance

turning monday¿ #ballet#turn#balletdancer#dancer#foutte A video posted by Lizzy 🤘🏼 (@lizzy.dances) on Nov 21, 2016 at 4:02pm PST

A 15-year-old ballerina is going viral for her incredible dance skills as people applaud her for showing diversity in a sport that is often criticised for a lack of diversity.

In a now-viral video, Lizzie Howell performs a technically challenging dance move called a fouetté.

The teen has been dancing since she was in preschool and uses her Instagram to keep her friends and family up to date on her progress in her hobby. Since her video became so widely shared, she has gained 40,000 new followers.

She is using her newfound recognition to inspire others to move. While she appreciates the chance to spread her story, she has found one drawback. Many of her new followers call her a “plus-size” dancer.

“If I can do everything that anyone else can, why should I be in a separate category?” she said.

The incredible young athlete has also been offered a position as an ambassador for a dancers-with-disabilities campaign since dance has helped her deal with difficult periods caused by a condition called pseudotumor cerebri, which is an excess of fluid around the brain.

“I’m very happy that someone has discovered me,” she shared. “It’s a whole new thing for people where I live.”

