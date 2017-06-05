Watch: Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Last Time She Felt Sexy in a Swimsuit

If you've ever felt a tad insecure while sporting a swimsuit, you're definitely not alone when it comes to that anxiety. Even Priyanka Chopra, the world's most famous face boasting more than 63 million followers on all three major networks, admits she feels bashful when she hits the beach.

Despite starring in this month's Baywatch alongside The Rock and Zac Efron, the former Miss World 2000 winner reveals to PEOPLE Now that she gets super shy when it comes to hitting the beach in her bikini.

"The last time I felt sexy in a bathing suit was when I saw myself in the mirror before I went to the beach," the 34-year-old said. "When I went to the beach, then it's a different story — I get a little shy!"

But as the actress reveals, the right setting definitely amplifies her confidence level. Take for example when she recently hit up the beach in Miami with Victoria's Secret model, Adriana Lima. The two stunned under the sun with Chopra calling the moment, "a good feeling."

"The water was balmy, the sun was hitting me just right, and the wind was in my hair and I had a bellini in my hand and a bikini on my body," she said.

Chopra, known famously for filming more than 50 films in India and making waves in North America, didn't have to diet or up her time at the gym for her cut-throat role in Baywatch, nor wear one of those iconic red swimsuits — a diet she jokes consists of eating, "like, one olive."

"I'm not like that as a person, you know? I like my food," she said, adding that during shoots with her co-stars, she would sit and eat whatever she wanted while everyone else was going to the gym. Get. It. Girl...

