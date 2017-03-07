Want to Lose Weight This Month? Try These 31 Incredible Recipes

Swap out those calorie-laden recipes for these lighter, just as tasty options! They’re perfect to serve up to the whole family and making a new low-cal meal every night is a real recipe for success!

1. Low-Carb Squash and Spinach Lasagna: Instead of a traditional lasagna with pasta, opt for this low-carb lasagna where squash serves as the noodles. We promise it still tastes delicious, and your waistline will thank you! Click here for the recipe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Beef, Mushroom and Asparagus Bake: This recipe cuts down on calories and saves a little bit of money by using a half pound of beef. The mushrooms and asparagus stretch the half-pound of ground beef so well that you won’t even miss the other half! Click here for the recipe.

3. Four-Ingredient Ranch Baked BBQ Chicken: This 4-ingredient BBQ Ranch Baked Chicken is a simple, quick and easy dinner! You’ll barely dirty any dishes at all while creating a flavor-packed meal the entire family will love. Serve it with corn on the cob like we did, or steam some veggies for a healthy side. Here’s the recipe!

4. One-Pan Buffalo Chicken Pasta: If your family can’t get enough buffalo chicken, they’ll love this buffalo chicken pasta dish! Even better, you’ll only dirty one pot while cooking this simple dish, so cleanup will be a breeze. AND it’s low calorie and low fat? What more could you need? Here’s the recipe!

5. Easy Cheesy Burrito Skillet: This is all the goodness of a burrito, but in the form of a one-pan meal! Save the steps (and calories) of baking and rolling the burrito, and instead eat it in a deconstructed version. Check it out here.

6. Southwestern Hasselback Chicken: Move over Hasselback potatoes! Southwest Hasselback Chicken is a fun way to switch up a boring skinless chicken breast. And at only 210 calories per chicken breast, you won’t even feel guilty indulging! See the recipe here.

7. One-Pan Thai Chicken And Rice: If you’re a fan of savory and spicy food, you’ve come to the right place! Our One-Pan Thai Chicken and Rice recipe uses the red Thai chili to spice things up a bit, while the garlic, curry powder and fish sauce bring an authentic Asian flair to this hearty meal. Check out the recipe here.

8. Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce: We give this dish a 10/10. Why? It can be totally prepped in 10 minutes and has less than 10 ingredients! Plus, it’s a great way to change up a boring piece of chicken. You’ll love the flavors this recipe offers! Here’s the recipe.

9. Easy Chicken and Rice Casserole: Even the simplest of suppers are easy enough on a busy night. This recipe is meant exactly for that! You can quickly throw this healthy casserole together, pop in the oven and get on with your night. Click here to see the easy recipe.

10. Caribbean Jerk Chicken with Mango Salsa: If you’re having guests over, this is the perfect dinner to serve up — especially if you’ll be eating out on the patio! This dish has an amazing Caribbean flair that will have your guests thinking you spent hours in the kitchen, when in reality it only takes about 30 minutes. Check it out!

11. One-Pan Ranch Potatoes and Pork Chops: For an easy, healthy and quick dinner recipe, you must try our One-Pan Ranch Potatoes and Pork Chops. The kids and hubby will approve of this hearty meal, and you’ll rest easy knowing it’s low-calorie, low-fat and high-protein. Here’s the recipe!

12. Sweet and Sour Orange Pork: Who said Chinese takeout can’t be healthy? This Asian-inspired dish uses lean pork and veggies to create a mouthwatering, authentic experience that won’t ruin your diet. At 249 calories for a heaping cup, you’ll be amazed to learn each serving contains 25 grams of protein. Here’s how to make it.

13. Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Pork Chops: Add pineapple on top of a succulent pork chop to give it a tropical twist. Your family will love the bold and sweet flavors that transport your kitchen table to the islands! Click here to see the recipe.

14. Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico de Gallo: For a high-protein, low-carb dinner recipe you can make in under 30 minutes, you’ll want to make this Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico de Gallo. It checks off all the right boxes: low calorie, low carb, low fat, high protein, quick, easy. Check it out here!

15. Crispy Baked Fish and Veggie “Fries”: This Crispy Baked Fish and Veggie “Fries” recipe is a meal you can have on the table in under an hour! We promise that your family has never enjoyed fish like this — the panko bread crumbs make the fish light and airy with a satisfying crunch, and the crispy veggie fries make a healthy alternative to grease-soaked French fries. See the recipe here.

16. Buffalo Shrimp Dinner Salad: This salad recipe uses shrimp to keep your meal light, yet still satiate your hunger at the same time. The spicy buffalo sauce sets it apart from other shrimp salads, and our delicious dressing pushes it to the next level. Here’s the recipe.

17. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili: This Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili is so delicious that no one in your household will even suspect that they are eating healthy! The hearty ingredients come together with the mouthwatering Mexican flavor for a chili you won’t be able to resist. Click here to see the recipe.

18. Slow Cooker Chicken, Beans and Rice: This super simple recipe practically cooks itself; all you have to do is add the ingredients, shred some chicken and eat! The tender chicken, whole-grain rice and yummy veggies come together for a comforting, low-calorie, low-fat and protein-packed meal. Check out the recipe here.

19. Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken: While this meal has many strong points, like the 302-calorie count per serving, or the delicious savory flavor, we’d argue that its best facet is the fact that you make it in a slow cooker. What’s better than coming home from a long day to a warm and tasty dinner? Answer: nothing. Here’s the recipe.

20. Weight Loss Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Soup: This Weight Loss Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Soup recipe is perfect for those days when you want something light, yet still satiating. Cauliflower and broccoli are awesome veggies that you can eat without guilt, because they contain lots of fiber that fills you up without adding extra calories. Get the recipe here.

21. Cheesy Caprese Chicken and Quinoa Casserole: This casserole is hearty enough to please everyone in the family (even Dad!) but still low in calories and high in nutrients to help you reach your goals. (via Eat Yourself Skinny)

22. Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Avocado Pesto: As long as you have a spiralizer and a blender or food processor, this skinny, mouthwatering meal will take you no time at all! (via Eat Yourself Skinny)

23. Spicy Sausage and Veggie Stir-Fry: When’s the last time you had a spicy sausage stir-fry? This healthy version is packed with fresh veggies so you can devour this savory recipe with no guilt whatsoever! (via Eat Yourself Skinny)

24. Lemon Butter Seared Salmon: All you need is 5 minutes and 20 minutes to make this delicious masterpiece. Anyone can do it! (via Fit Foodie Finds)

25. Creamy Vegan Pasta with Sautéed Kale and Tomatoes: If you’re intimidated to try vegan cooking, don’t be. This vegan pasta recipe showcases just how easy it is to live on the healthy side. (via Fit Foodie Finds)

26. Sweet Potato Spinach Lasagna: Forget the beef or turkey with this lasagna recipe! Stuff it full of healthy veggies for a nutrient-packed meal perfect for Meatless Monday. (via Fit Foodie Finds)

27. Crock-Pot Chicken Quinoa Enchilada Soup: Has there ever been an easier recipe? Fit Foodie Finds says no! (via Fit Foodie Finds)

28. Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Chili: We just can’t get enough of healthy chili recipes! This vegetarian version uses quinoa for a protein-packed dinner the entire family will love. (via Fit Foodie Finds)

29. One-Skillet Chicken with Bacon and Green Beans: This quick dinner recipe is cooked with a white wine sauce, string beans and bacon, all in one skillet. Don’t forget the chicken! (via Skinnytaste)

30. Baked Potato Soup: This recipe tastes like authentic potato soup, but Gina from Skinnytaste has a secret weapon: cauliflower! (via Skinnytaste)

31. Chicken Fried Rice: This fan favorite recipe is only 290 calories per serving! Get the recipe here or see it featured in the best-selling Skinny Suppers cookbook.

>> Read more: 35 Meals Under 350 Calories