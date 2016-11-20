Vivian Kubrick Sets up GoFundMe Page for Shelley Duvall After ‘Dr. Phil’ Interview

A photo posted by 🇺🇸Patty Lopez🎃 (@lady.myers) on Nov 18, 2016 at 6:33pm PST

According to E! News, Shelley Duvall is about to get the help she needs.

The 67-year-old actress — who quit acting 15 years ago — recently drew sympathy from tons of viewers who watched an interview she gave to Dr. Phil, where she revealed she’s suffering from mental illness.

Dr. Phil came under fire for the interview, with many accusing him of exploiting the actress. One of them was Vivian Kubrick, daughter of Stanley Kubrick, who directed Duvall in The Shining. The young Kubrick said the interview has “nothing to do with compassionate healing.”

Kubrick is taking the initiative further by helping the actress financially. On Friday, she set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Duvall. As of Saturday morning, more than $14,500 of a $100,000 goal has been raised.

The page reads, “Like many older movie stars, embarrassed finances is not uncommon. Showing your love and support for Shelley Duvall by making a donation can start her back on the road to independence and perhaps back to health and for her fans, more superb performances!”

“All of the funds raised on this GoFundMe account are going to Shelley Duvall,” Kubrick wrote. “Just to tell you more about why I started the fund. Lee Unkrich of Toy Story fame has been writing a book about the making of The Shining. In his efforts to get an interview with Shelley, he spoke first with her friends, they said she was financially hard up and unwell and Shelley declined to do the interview.”

“Neither Lee nor myself has any idea how severe Shelley’s state of health was until Lee texted me a link to the Dr. Phil trailer 2 mights ago. We were both horrified. That’s when I fired off my 2 tweets to Dr. Phil.”

“I want to have you checked out by some really good doctors,” McGraw said on the show. “They’re going to help you feel better.”

He said that he had taken Duvall to a treatment center in California but she left after three days after refusing treatment and returned to her Texas home, where she is now supposedly receiving treatment.