Urban Outfitters in Hot Water for Using a Curvy Model to Sell a Size They Don’t Even Carry

Just when you thought Urban Outfitters was stepping up its game for inclusiveness in its advertising, someone came along and knocked them off their pedestal with this information.

Recently the clothing chain has been getting praise for including a transgender actress and a curvy model in their “Class of 2017” campaign, but then someone realized one small fact. The size that model Barbie Ferreira wears isn’t a size the store even carries.

For an ad campaign that claims to highlight those that are “are challenging the status quo and forging the path ahead with hope and optimism,” this little slip up is an unfortunate oversight.

According to Huffington Post, the discrepancy becomes apparent when comparing Ferreira’s modeling agency profile to the sizing charts on Urban Outfitter’s website.

Ferreira’s modeling profile says she has a 33.5-inch waist. The Hanes shirts available in Urban Outfitters’ “shop the story” section of the new campaign only go up to a size L for women, which only accommodates up to a 33-inch waist and a size XL for men. The women’s T-shirts go up to a 3X on Hanes’ own site.

Since the controversy has spread, Urban Outfitters has issued a statement on the matter, saying, “We are pleased to feature a diverse cast of creatives in this campaign, and we hope to continue to feature people who reflect the range of customers who shop at UO. We do offer XL products in select styles and we are in the process of increasing our offering. We recognize that extended sizing is a right step for us and we’re in the process of making the shift.”

What do you think about this – should more fashion stores work toward including extended sizes?

