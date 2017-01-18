Trouble Losing Weight? Add This Nutrient to Your Diet

Nutritional deficiencies run rampant in the United States, especially among women. And One of the most prominent deficiencies is a lack of magnesium in the diet. Well it’s just magnesium, right? So what if we fall a little short of the “daily recommendation.” As it turns out, that daily dose of magnesium (or lack thereof) might make the difference when it comes to shedding those last couple pounds! Research has shown that magnesium can work wonders when it comes to whittling that waistline. It is packed with crucial nutrients and benefits that are sure to blow your mind! Don’t believe us? Keep reading to learn more!

All in all, magnesium possesses a handful of superpowers that make it ridiculously important for women. According to Ancient Minerals, magnesium is one of the six essential macro-minerals that make up about 99 percent of the body’s mineral content. It’s renowned for its ability to promote bone growth, nerve function, and transform food into energy. It can also help treat conditions like migraines, chronic pains, asthma, sleep disorders, diabetes, heart disease and hypertension. In the face of all the health threats we face throughout our lives, magnesium becomes a real superhero!

So what’s the link between magnesium and weight loss? Dr. Carolyn Dean from Natural News explains that there are three major associations between magnesium and weight loss.

First off, magnesium promotes digestion in the body, and encourages the transformation of proteins, fats and carbohydrates into energy. That makes it a vital part of a fast metabolism! It also guarantees that food is utilized property. When your system doesn’t have the proper amount of magnesium, symptoms such as hypoglycemia and obesity can arise.

Secondly, magnesium is important for insulin to open cell membranes for glucose. Glucose is responsible for generating energy, and when there’s a shortage of magnesium, that excess glucose and insulin gets stored as fat.

Finally, magnesium is known to help prevent obesity genes from expressing themselves. If our insulin levels spike when we are magnesium-deficient, our bodies are not able to cope with the insulin and get it back under control — which can result in obesity, abdominal fat and risk of diabetes.

Luckily, there are a variety of ways you can add magnesium to your diet and reap the benefits! Some magnesium-rich foods include: (via Healthaliciousness.com)

For those of you who struggle with a magnesium deficiency and have a hard time processing the magnesium in foods, supplements are simple, cheap way to incorporate this essential nutrient into your daily routine! For more information on the connection between magnesium and weight loss, feel free to check out our sources here: Natural News, Ancient Minerals, and Healthaliciousness.com.