‘Never Give Up’: Woman Shares How She Lost 350 Pounds In 4 Years

Many women who have undergone weight loss transformations speak about the turning point that made them realize it was time for a change. For some, it’s being too tired to play with their children. For others, it’s a ripped pair of yoga pants. For Jacqueline Adan, it was getting stuck in a turnstile at Disneyland.

“I was pretty much mortified,” she told TODAY.

Adan said that after she laughed it off with friends, she cried alone in the bathroom.

The next day she made a decision that it was time for a change. She visited her local Jenny Craig and weighed herself for the first time in four years. The number on the scale? 510.

“I thought I was going to pass out,” she said. “This could not be real life.”

That was four and a half years ago. Today, Adan weighs 160 pounds, 39 pounds under her goal weight of 199 (she just wanted to be under 200).

So how did she crush that goal weight? Adan says she stuck to the Jenny Craig diet, and last year, decided to get serious about working out.

“…It took me around 2.5 years of just eating right before I was mentally ready to really start working out,” Adan wrote on her Facebook page.

Because of the massive amount of weight Adan lost, she carries about 30 pounds of extra skin, which causes back and neck pain and tension headaches. In July, she had her first surgery to remove that skin, and she may need up to three more surgeries. Insurance won’t cover skin removal surgeries, so her fiancé set up a crowdfunding page where donors have already made a sizable dent in the end goal of $50,000.

“I want people to know never give up,” Adan said. “No matter what your dreams or goals are you can achieve them. If you work hard and believe in yourself you can do it.”

Check out the video below from TODAY!

