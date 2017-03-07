How Does Your Diet Compare To The Fittest Woman On Earth’s?

“You are what you eat!” Yeah, yeah, Mom, we know.

We recently had the chance to catch up with Iceland native Katrin Davidsdottir, the winner of the 2015 CrossFit Games, and grill her on her eating habits. While you may think that a woman who squats 253 pounds simply slams protein shakes all day, you’re severely mistaken. Instead? Eggs, avocado, and salmon (and lots of it).

For breakfast, Katrin starts with three eggs, fried on both sides, half an avocado, fruit, and coffee with cream.

“I’ve got to have my eggs, otherwise my day starts off wrong,” she says. “In an effort to get more fat in my diet for fuel, I eat half of the avocado and then the cream in my coffee.”

On a good day, when she gets to eat lunch, it’ll be chicken salad and the other half of the avocado. On the days she doesn’t? “I’ll eat as soon as I finish training, and leave practice drinking coconut water with a scoop of chocolate protein powder and a serving of fruit. For dinner, I try to eat lots of dark green stuff-spinach, kale, broccoli. For protein I’ll have chicken. For dinner, which would come soon after that late lunch, I try to eat a portion of salmon for its healthy fats and vitamin D.”

So how does the “Fittest Woman Alive” rank up with her diet? According to Brigitte Zeitlin, R.D., and a dietitian at B Nutritious, pretty well.

