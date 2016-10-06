Tori Spelling Talks Expecting Another Child After Dangerous Pregnancy

(Photo: Twitter / @Tori_Spelling)

Tori Spelling is currently pregnant with her fifth child, and the actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about being pregnant again after a dangerous fourth pregnancy.

During Spelling’s last pregnancy, she suffered from placenta previa, a condition in which the placenta blocks the cervix. The condition caused Spelling to spend three months in the hospital during her pregnancy due to dangerous bleeding, although both Spelling and her son Finn, 4, are now doing fine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong,” Spelling said of the time. “Dean [McDermott] and I created four beautiful children together and the thought of them not having a mother [if something went wrong again] was not something we were okay with.”

The actress explained that the idea of becoming pregnant again was a potentially scary one, telling the magazine, “I thought if we had another baby, my life could potentially be in danger.”

Fortunately, Spelling found out that she does not have placenta previa this pregnancy.

“We were so happy once we found out,” she said.

“The doctor said that considering everything that happened the last time, this is a miracle baby that Tori got pregnant and that it’s okay,’ McDermott added.

The parents of Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5 and Finn also joked that they might need to expand their living arrangments once they welcome their new arrival.

“As far as cars and SUVs, we’re maxed out!” Spelling said. “And we’ll definitely be house hunting. We need another room. They’re already doubled up.”

“We’re going to buy an apartment complex,” McDermott added with a laugh. “Each child can have their own apartment!”