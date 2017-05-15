Tori Spelling Talks Baby No. 5, Marriage to Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott welcomed their fifth child, son Beau, on March 2, and the actress spoke to Us Weekly recently to share how the family is adjusting to their new addition.

“It was like starting all over again,” Spelling shared. “I truly felt like a first-time mom again. Which I kind of liked. It has all felt new again.”

Spelling and McDermott are also parents to Liam, Stella, Hattie and Finn.

“Our other four kids are at an age now that having a newborn in the house feels like a completely different experience,” the 43-year-old said. “Because the others are 10, 8, 5 and 4, it feels like I am seeing the whole experience now through their eyes. Beau is truly our baby. We all take care of him together as a family.”

Spelling also spoke about her 11-year marriage to McDermott, which took a hit after the actor was involved in a cheating scandal in 2013. The pair worked through things, and are now doing well.

“Communication has been our key,” Spelling explained. “We had both taken the ease of our relationship for granted. We both realize now that relationships and marriage take work. You get out of it what you put into it. We love each other so much though. We are willing to put in that work.”

