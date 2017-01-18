Skinny Mom has TONS of recipes in our recipe index, and we added quite a lot this past year. Which ones were your favorites? Here are the top 20 recipes from 2014!

Green Tea Lemonade: For a refreshing and tasty beverage, we love this Green Tea Lemonade from Girl Makes Food! Green tea has tons of antioxidants that help with weight loss, diabetes, heart disease and more! Check out the recipe here.

Skinny Taco Dip: Whether it’s Super Bowl Sunday, the neighborhood block party, or your turn to host ladies’ night, this taco dip from Skinny Taste always a hit! It’s a great alternative to a full-fat recipe and your guests will love it! Get the recipe here!

Skinny Pineapple Teriyaki Pork Chops: This is a great recipe with little cook time. Just marinade your pork chops over night and the rest is easy! Each serving (one chop and one pineapple slice) is only 234 calories, plus it’ll fill you up so there won’t be any late-night snacking! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

Baked Chicken Parmesan: For an Italian classic with less calories, check out this recipe by Skinny Taste. It’s got all the flavors you’ve been craving but is much better for your waistline. Click here to check it out.

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork: Slow cookers are great tools for busy moms. Having the ability to throw something together and then return home to a cooked meal is a huge time saver. This recipe is great for any busy moms that have families with big appetites! To get the full recipe, click here.

>> Need some side dishes? Try this pulled pork recipe with our Skinny Country Green Beans!

Healthy Baked Chicken Nuggets: If you have a picky eater, then chicken nuggets are probably one of the few things you can get them to eat. Instead of hitting the drive-thru, try making this healthier version, created by Skinny Taste! It’s a great alternative to fast food! Check it out here.

Skinny Sweet and Spicy Salmon: Spice up your life with this salmon recipe! It can be prepped in five minutes and cooked in 10, so there isn’t too much of a time commitment. It’s a great recipe to try out on your grown-up friends! Click here to see more.

Stuffed Pepper Casserole: Casseroles are great because you can throw them together, pop them in the oven, and get on with the rest of your to-do list. This casserole is especially great because each serving is under 300 calories! See the rest of the nutritional info here.

Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta: This recipe has always been a Skinny Mom favorite. Why? It could be its bold flavors, it could be the amount of pasta you can eat for 350 calories, or maybe it’s the fact that it’s so simple to prepare. We’ll let you decide. Get the full instructions here.

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs: This Shrinking Kitchen recipe is great for serving on game day, but it’s also awesome to pack in Tupperware for lunch! To try them out for yourself, click here.

Baked Potato Soup: There’s no better way to fill up and warm up in the cold weather than a cup of soup. This Baked Potato Soup from Skinny Taste is a great alternative to the fattening versions you get at restaurants. To see the recipe, click here.

Skinny Mexican Casserole: For a Mexican flavor without the guilt, try out this skinny casserole! It’s always a hit with the family and each serving is under 300 calories! For more nutrition information, click here.

Skinny Worcestershire Turkey Burger: Each turkey burger patty is 190 calories, so as long as you don’t slab on too much mayo, this should make for a great skinny dinner! Not only is this recipe simple, but it’s a great way to change up your regular burger night! Check out the recipe here.

Skinny Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken: Throw some chicken into the slow cooker, come back in eight hours, throw in the rest of your ingredients and enjoy! It’s a simple recipe with few ingredients, which you can see here.

Skinny Pasta Salad: Pasta salad is a staple at most family functions, picnics and other casual gatherings. Next time you volunteer to contribute to the potluck, try out this slimmed-down version and see if anyone can tell the difference! Chances are they won’t, since it tastes amazing! Get the recipe here.

Skinny Butternut Squash Mini Muffins: With all the craze surrounding fall flavors, we aren’t surprised to see these mini muffins on the list! They are seriously tasty and because of their small size, portion control is easy! You can get the recipe by clicking here.

Skinny Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup: This slow cooker recipe is great for any busy mom that is crazy some Mexican flavors! The soup is only 389 calories but is still full of taste. To try it yourself, click here.

Skinny White Chicken Chili: This chili makes for a hearty meal with full flavors. It’s perfect for cold weather and reheating for lunch the next day! To check it out, click here.

Cauliflower Tots: Kids love tater tots. but tots aren’t exactly diet-friendly. If you want something that both mom and kids approve of, try out these tots by Skinny Taste. They have the same great taste and texture without the guilt! Get more info here.

Slow Cooker Turkey Chili: For about 350 calories, you can enjoy a healthy, hearty and tasty meal. Not only will this recipe keep you full and satisfied until bedtime, but it’ll keep your family happy too! Check it out here.