Toddler Comforting His Baby Brother Fighting Cancer Is Heartbreakingly Beautiful

We may not be able to hear the conversation between these two siblings, but the story behind the moment definitely has us in tears.

Sheryl Blanksby came into the living room with her camera at the ready when she noticed things were a little too quiet for a home with two young children. She expected to find something messy, rules being broken, and hilarity to ensue. Instead, she found this.

Her two sweet boys sharing a heartbreakingly sweet moment.

“You know the rules about when kids are quiet. I tiptoed to the lounge with my camera ready to catch anything they are doing,” she wrote. “I was expecting my baby to be covered in Nutella or something but instead I saw this,” Blanksby said.

Her 3-year-old son, William was laying next to his little brother, 4-month-old Thomas and comforting him with a hand on his cheek. Thomas, at his new-to-the-world age is battling a terminal tumor.

“[Your big brother] is here. Everything is OK,” William assured Thomas.

And if you’re not reaching for the tissues already, we’ve got some to spare.

Thomas was diagnosed with a malignant rhabdoid tumor after his parents found what they thought was a birthmark, according to Popsguar.

“There are tears and that immense pain of losing someone you love so much. We film him constantly and stare at him and kiss him,” Sheryl told the Daily Mail. “[William] is aware that Mommy and Daddy are very sad because Thomas is not well. We think he knows in his own way.”

The family is currently focused on cherishing every moment they have left together, uncertain as that time may be. This moment definitely qualifies.

