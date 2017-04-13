This X-Ray Photo of a Grape Caught in a 5-Year-Old’s Throat Went Viral for an Important Reason

This is an important message for all parents.

A photo of an X-ray of a grape lodged in a 5-year-old’s throat recently went viral because the story needed to be shared, Popsugar reports. Although grapes are a great snack for little children, they can also be dangerous if they are not served properly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Grapes should never be given to a young child uncut. It is extremely important parents slice the grapes lengthwise to prevent them getting caught in a child’s throat and blocking their airway.

MORE: Amazon’s Parent Dashboard Is a New Way to Track What Your Kids Are Doing Online

Angela Henderson, an Australian blogger, shared the X-ray photo and the story behind it.

“Please be mindful that not all kids chew their food, are in a rush at school to get in the playground, etc.,” Angela wrote on Facebook. “Please be careful. And when in doubt just cut the damn grapes [and] baby tomatoes.”

Henderson said the little boy had to have an operation to remove the grape and was put under general anesthesia. The child’s mother gave her permission to post the photo in hopes other parents will not make the same mistake. “He is VERY lucky that part of his airway was open, or else this could have ended badly,” she said.

[Twitter / @WebMD]

Related:

Mother Posts Advice for Parents After Losing Her Son

Mama June Reveals New Weight Loss Details About Honey Boo Boo

Drew Barrymore’s ‘Parent Moment’ Is All Too Real for Us