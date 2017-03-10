This Woman Used Tights to Create the Most Deceiving Before-and-After Photos

We are easily swayed by the ever popular before and after social media posts. Photos of svelte women post-pregnancy, after dramatic dieting or just a healthy lifestyle change and they seem to make it look so easy with their new figures. How much is this #fitspo really well, real?

Luckily, there has been a flurry of body-positive social media accounts and users popping up to show their own real side-by-side photos showing how easy it is to manipulate those before and after images. A certain angle, lighting, strategic clothing or even photo editing apps: women are speaking out about why it’s okay to love your body – at any part in your healthy lifestyle process.

In particular, a 23-year-old UK-based nursing student and mother, Milly Smith, 23, recently posted her side-by-side and how easy it would have been to let her tights mask her real body. The tights give the illusion of a flatter stomach, smaller waistline and as if Smith had nearly lost the pregnancy weight. In the second photo, she wears the same tights, however, this time pulled down to view her real body with a powerful caption, “I am comfortable with my body in both [photos]. Neither is more or less worthy. Neither makes me more or less of a human being…We are so blinded to what a real unposed body looks like, and blinded to what beauty is, that people would find me less attractive within a 5-second pose switch! How insanely ridiculous is that!?”

Smith is not alone in her quest to show what is real and why it is beautiful. Her Instagram account @selfloveclubb posts photos of people all over the world in their true form – unedited – in hopes to inspire and promote just that, self love.

