This Salad Platter Is The Tastiest Party Trick Ever

Forget the cheese plate! FoodieCrush.com has the ultimate salad platter to help take your party menu to the next level. This fun party trick makes it easy to add a super healthy, fun and beautiful aspect to your get-together.

Recipe: FoodieCrush’s Ultimate Salad Platter

Ingredients

6 cups salad greens

marinated chickpeas

roasted or marinated artichokes, quartered

stuffed green olives

black olives

sliced salami or prosciutto

marinated mushrooms

roasted red bell peppers, sliced

sliced cucumbers

cherry tomatoes

Parmesan crisps

!For the Marinated Mozzarella Balls:

1 (8-ounce) carton of mozzarella cheese balls (bocconcini), drained

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

peel from ½ lemon, cut into long strips

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

!For the Salad Dressing:

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons golden balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon dried tarragon

½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions

On a large platter, place the lettuce greens in the center of the plate. Arrange the rest of the ingredients in groups on the outsides of the platter. Let your guests create their own salads and serve with the salad dressing on the side.

To make the Marinated Mozzarella Balls: Place the mozzarella balls in a jar or bowl. Pour the olive oil over the mozzarella. Stir in the lemon strips, red pepper flakes and salt. Marinate for 1 hour up to 1 week.

To make the salad dressing: In a small jar with a lid, add the olive oil, golden balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, sugar, tarragon, pepper and salt. Cover the jar tightly with the lid and shake until the dressing is mixed thoroughly.