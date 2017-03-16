This Mom’s Facebook Post Will Make You Immune to Mommy-Shamers

Mommy-shamers got you down? This mom’s open letter is the perfect antidote to all that negativity and hate.

The Internet is full of people’s unsolicited opinions on the “right” way to parent, but as any mom or dad out there can attest, the only real right way to parent is the one that keeps your inidivdual family happiest and healthiest.

No one understands that better than Ashle Potter. The thoughtful mom took to Facebook to share some encouragement for her fellow moms.

She points out that though there are many different “right” ways there are a lot of “good” ways to do things.

“To the mom who’s breastfeeding: Way to go! It really is an amazing gift to give your baby, for any amount of time that you can manage! You’re a good mom,” she writes.

She follows that by saying: “To the mom who’s formula feeding: Isn’t science amazing? To think there was a time when a baby with a mother who couldn’t produce enough would suffer, but now? Better living through chemistry! You’re a good mom.”

Her simple statements show that what originally seems as an opposite is actually just another solid option.

“To the mom who stays home: I can imagine it isn’t easy doing what you do, but to spend those precious years with your babies must be amazing. You’re a good mom,” she continues, before adding, “To the mom who works: It’s wonderful that you’re sticking to your career, you’re a positive role model for your children in so many ways, it’s fantastic. You’re a good mom.”

The only thing anyone can do wrong according to Potter is to judge anyone else, as she says, “To the moms who judge other moms for ANY of the above? Glass houses, friend. Glass houses.”

Preach, mama!

