This Mom Nails Why Breastfeeding Is Hard Even When It’s Going Right

This new mama is getting brutally honest about the realities of breastfeeding and it’s something more people should talk about.

In the raw post, Leah, who blogs under the name The Nashville Bump, captures the difficulties that new mamas face when they start breastfeeding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Breastfeeding is hard. It’s really, really hard,” she wrote. “The uncertainty, second guessing, responsibility, commitment, discomfort . . . just to name a few.”

Her post then launches into the less talked about side of breastfeeding.

“Breastfeeding is full of unanswered questions. You truly don’t know what’s going on down there. Too much? Too little? Too intense? Not enough hindmilk? Not enough time? Plugged duct? Mastitis? WTF!!!” Leah shares.

“And of course the biggest way to know if you’re doing well is if the baby is gaining weight … great, let me just whip out my handy dandy baby scale. But, even with all of that, we all so desperately want to survive and push through. We so badly want to have our baby thrive,” she continues. “We want that relationship. We want the experience. In the end, fed is best. That’s what matters. But all I know right now is that breastfeeding is hard. I am doing my very best but always have a question in the back of my mind. Always second guessing myself. Always wondering if I’m doing OK. I’m determined to tough it out. I want to do this.”

Other moms are finding her message super relatable, which was Leah’s goal. She wants to empower other women to get through the tough times and feel open about discussing the topic.

“Mamas really do need all the support they can get,” she concludes. “So mama, you’re hearing it from me, you’re not going crazy, it is hard, but you’re doing good. Keep going! There’s a rumor going around that it gets easier.”

For an honest look at what to expect while breastfeeding, check out Womanista’s helpful information for those considering breastfeeding.

Related:

Eva Amurri Martino Shares Emotional Story Behind Decision to Stop Breastfeeding Son at 3 Months

Woman Makes Personalized Breastfeeding Barbies to Support Nursing Mothers

Mom Defends Public Breastfeeding in Instagram Post After Being Shamed