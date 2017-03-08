This Model Nicknamed Her Stretch Marks — and You'll Want to Steal It

A photo posted by barbie ferreira not nox (@barbienox) on Oct 31, 2016 at 1:48pm PDT

Model Barbie Ferriera isn't afraid to talk about her stretch marks. Ferriera, who has modeled in campaigns for Aerie and Lane Bryant, posted an unapologetic photo of her "lil stripes" on Instagram this week.

"mi lil stripes are out here," she wrote in the caption. "soothing them with vitamin e oil n noticing how cute my body can be despite lil changes !!!"

