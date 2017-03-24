This Is What Three Umbilical Hernias and a C-Section Will Do to a Woman’s Stomach After Giving Birth

A year after giving birth to her son via an emergency C-section, Kari Horn was experiencing major pain from a golf ball-size bulge located right about her belly button, Redbook Magazine reports.

“I could take a single bite of food, and it would feel ‘stuck’ in that spot and make me feel full,” she says.

She described the discomfort as a constant bloating sensation. The bulge would appear anytime Kari flexed her stomach, leaned backwards, held her newborn son or even when she would take a deep breath.

She was diagnosed with an umbilical hernia, which is a condition where a part of the intestine pops through the umbilical opening in the abdominal muscles.

In January, Kari had surgery to repair the hernia and that’s when her doctors realized she was suffering from two other hernias as well. She continues to recover from both her C-section and hernia surgeries, but still experiences stabbing pains.

“It hurt to wear low-rise jeans with my C-section scar, but now it [also] hurts to wear high-rise jeans with my hernia repair,” she says. “[But] the hernia repair has really been the worst, I’d take another C-section recovery over this.”

She shared her experience on Instagram posting a photo of her stomach with the caption, “The parts of motherhood they don’t talk about much.”

In her post, she wrote about the other unfortunate issues she has had to deal with because of the hernias. Her biggest concern is that she will always be in pain, but that will not bring her down.

“Don’t hate on yourselves, ladies,” she wrote. “You’re beautiful no matter how many scars you get.”

