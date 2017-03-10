This Instagrammer Sick of Body Shaming Shares a Powerful Before and After Photo

A post shared by Brittany & Danielle (@thedoublefit_twins) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:16am PST

It’s easy to start comparing yourself to the fitness stars you scroll past every day on Instagram. So many tanned, fit and toned muscles fill your news feed until you start wondering why your body doesn’t look the same way.

Twin sisters Brittany and Danielle, aka The Double Fit Twins, often post their workouts and uber motivating fitspiration galore on Instagram, and yesterday was no exception.

Brittany posted two side-by-side photos of her abs, flexing in one photo and relaxed in the other, in order to show how far lighting, flexing, and all-around posing go when it comes to Instagram fitspo.

“So this is an unfiltered picture of me lightly flexing and me completely relaxing,” Brittany wrote. “I am really sick of all of this body shaming! So I want to show my followers that although I do post pictures of my body in good lighting/posture/poses, I do not look like that all of the time.”

She continued, saying everyone should feel happy in their skin.

“If you shame me for this, the shame is on you. I want both males and females to feel comfortable in their body’s [sic] just the way they are! If you want to make a few changes, go ahead… but if you don’t, you are still beautiful!!”

