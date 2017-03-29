This Girl’s Body-Confident Shapewear Photos Are Going Viral

An England girl is using social media to document her recovery from an self-harm and an eating disorder. Olivia — who goes by Self Love Liv on Instagram — recently posted two powerful photos of herself side by side in a post that’s gone viral.

The photo on the left shows her sporting high-waisted control briefs and the one on the right shows the underwear pulled down to her hips, exposing her stomach.

She explained that she bought the shapewear a year ago in a plan to wear the garment under her bodycon dresses. Once she wore it, however, she realized it wasn’t for her.

“Do you know how uncomfortable these things are breathing was not an option,” she wrote. “I felt tight, uncomfortable and restricted in the first photo. The relief of taking them off was amazing.”

“You don’t NEED them. I feel totally fine in the second photo, and I can breathe again!” she added.

Naturally, in the photo where she has pulled them down, she’s smiling and seems to be much more relaxed, as well as confident.

With more than 33,000 likes, her post is a helpful reminder that when you see celebs showing off their small waists and stomachs under their glamorous clothes, shapewear is usually involved.

If you like shapewear, you should totally rock it if you want to. And if the thought leaves you feeling suffocated like Olivia, just leave them at home and keep on with your awesome self!

