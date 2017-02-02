This Daycare’s Message to Parents Is Going Viral For All of the Right Reasons

It’s not everyday that you get lectured at your child’s daycare, especially via a sign. When Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz stopped by a local daycare, she snapped a photo of a sign with an important message to all parents, “You are picking up your child! GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child??”

As if that did not grab your heartstrings, the note also read, “We have heard a child say, ‘Mommy, Mommy, Mommy . . . ‘ and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It is appalling.”

Hopefully this sign acts as a constant reminder to parents just how important it is to connect and cherish time with their children is. That Instagram post or tweet can wait.

