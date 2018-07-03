This 43-Year-Old Mom of 7 Is Giving Us Serious Fitness Goals

Every mother knows the struggle of returning to her original weight after delivering a child. In some ways, your body seems to have been permanently changed, which can make the process of losing weight feel pretty impossible.

However, success stories of women like Jessica Enslow can give any woman hope when it comes to looking young and fit. Enslow has given birth to seven children, but now at the age of 43, she truly looks better than she did before having her first child at the age of 19. In fact, many people confuse her with her 22-year-old daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Enslow wasn’t always as toned and fit as she is now. After each pregnancy, she truly struggled to bring her weight back down. She tried everything from fitness DVDs to ridiculous diets, all while worrying that she may never get her thin body back. “I usually didn’t feel like ‘myself’ for about a year after giving birth,” she said on Instagram.

​

So, the question is, how did Enslow eventually work such magic, especially after being pregnant seven times and constantly battling weight gain?

Enslow claims that the biggest key to her transformation was becoming mindful. Just last year, she began to focus more on paying attention to her body than on following popular diets and fad trends. Looking back, she thinks it was an incredibly important decision for her body and mind.

Here are some of the ways Enslow practices mindfulness in terms of her health on a daily basis:

She pays attention to what she’s eating. Counting calories can work well for some, but for many, it’s depressing and unsuccessful. That’s why Enslow focuses more on swapping out bad foods with healthy carbs and lots of protein.

She listens to her body. Knowing when you’re actually full, not just when you think you are, is a great way to cut down on overeating.

She focuses on staying balanced. Finding the time and energy to work out and eat right is a struggle, especially for a mom of seven children, but Enslow has learned how to fit in all of her important habits on a regular schedule without pushing herself too hard.

​

Another huge change that Enslow made was switching from a cardio-only gym routine to one that coupled weight lifting with aerobic activity. Countless studies have indicated that women can benefit from strength training, and Enslow is living proof that some time in the weight room can completely alter your body.

​

The reason weight training can work such miracles is that it doesn’t just help you lose weight; it transforms fat into healthy muscles. This means that your body will be stronger and leaner than it could ever be without strength training. Enslow claims that her favorites are bum sculpting exercises that strengthen her thighs and rear while making her look incredible.

Enslow has also roped her husband into her fitness goals as a form of moral support and encouragement. By discussing her physical goals with him, Enslow was better able to communicate her desires and stay on track. Plus, her husband was more equipped to deal with the children while Enslow dashed to the gym.

​

Wherever Enslow does start to feel discouraged about her fitness goals, there are a few things she does to reignite her motivation.

She makes YouTube videos and Instagram posts to inspire others. Enslow has made a difference in the lives of women across the country, and the more she inspires others, the more she inspires herself.

She reminds herself that losing weight after pregnancy is just as difficult, if not more so, than losing weight without having a child. “Whoever said a ‘pregnancy transformation’ isn’t a ‘real’ transformation has probably never given birth,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram.

She considers how being healthy makes her feel, not just how it makes her look. “Health is not just about how you look, but how you feel!” she said on her profile.

Jessica Enslow is a wonderful inspiration for moms across the world. Her dedication to fitness and feeling good has revealed that anyone can obtain their ideal body, even if they’ve had seven children and are over the age of 40.

Related:

How One Woman Lost 102 Pounds in 5 Months — And Kept It Off

How One Woman Shed 95 Pounds and Inspires Hundreds of Thousands on Instagram

10 Booty Transformations That Will Make You Hit the Gym Hard

The Exact Changes One Woman Made to See This Stunning Booty Transformation

