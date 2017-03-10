This 41-Week-Pregnant Mom Doing Pull-ups Will Make You Forget All Your Gym Excuses

Next time you’re thinking up an excuse not to go to the gym, remember this super fit mom.

Sara Wiss, a Nike Run Coach in Stockholm, posted a beyond-impressive video doing pull-ups — oh yeah, at 41 weeks pregnant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wiss posted the photo January 2, and the very next day posted a photo with her newborn baby. Which means that Wiss was pretty much exercising until she literally could not.

A photo posted by Sara Wiss 💫 Coach Sara (@sara.wiss) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:13am PST

Check out some of Wiss’ other amazing gym moments while she was pregnant:

I just had to check….. Pull-ups in week 39! ✔️😜 Bortsett från detta 📽 set så bestod min träning av några få rygg, biceps och aktiverings övningar. Det som faktiskt tog mig till gymmet idag var att jag ville bada bastu! 😂🇫🇮 All motivation är bra motivation… Trevlig helg på er! A video posted by Sara Wiss 💫 Coach Sara (@sara.wiss) on Dec 16, 2016 at 7:56am PST

A video posted by Sara Wiss 💫 Coach Sara (@sara.wiss) on Nov 29, 2016 at 8:43am PST

A video posted by Sara Wiss 💫 Coach Sara (@sara.wiss) on Nov 15, 2016 at 10:17am PST

Talk about one inspirational mama! All of a sudden hitting up the gym doesn’t sound so bad, does it?

Related:

Controversial “What’s Your Excuse?” Mom Shares Photos of Her Body 3 Years Later

Mom Speaks Out After Her Infant Son’s Daycare Death: “When Your Child Dies, You Wish You Could Die”

This 100-Day Time Lapse Video Proves Exercise is Life-Changing

How to Actually Lose One Pound a Week