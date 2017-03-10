This 41-Week-Pregnant Mom Doing Pull-ups Will Make You Forget All Your Gym Excuses

Keep calm! I’m still pregnant…. 😤 Men nu blir det inga fler pullups innan Pyret kommer. Har vilat i soffan i två veckor, börjar bli frustrerad, seg och rastlös! Så en liten sväng till Bosön med lätt träning och bastu kanske kan sätta fart…. 🤗 👶🏻💨 😱 #week41 #weightedpullups
A video posted by Sara Wiss 💫 Coach Sara (@sara.wiss) on
Next time you’re thinking up an excuse not to go to the gym, remember this super fit mom.
Sara Wiss, a Nike Run Coach in Stockholm, posted a beyond-impressive video doing pull-ups — oh yeah, at 41 weeks pregnant.
Wiss posted the photo January 2, and the very next day posted a photo with her newborn baby. Which means that Wiss was pretty much exercising until she literally could not.
Check out some of Wiss’ other amazing gym moments while she was pregnant:
I just had to check….. Pull-ups in week 39! ✔️😜 Bortsett från detta 📽 set så bestod min träning av några få rygg, biceps och aktiverings övningar. Det som faktiskt tog mig till gymmet idag var att jag ville bada bastu! 😂🇫🇮 All motivation är bra motivation… Trevlig helg på er!
A video posted by Sara Wiss 💫 Coach Sara (@sara.wiss) on
Talk about one inspirational mama! All of a sudden hitting up the gym doesn’t sound so bad, does it?
