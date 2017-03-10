This 100-Day Time Lapse Video Proves Exercise Is Life-Changing

After reaching a peak weight of 348 pounds, LaKeisha Shurn decided it was time to make a change. “I am overweight, I have low self esteem, I am going through depression, and I want to change all of that,” she said in a YouTube video.

She joined the #giveit100 challenge with the specific goal to hit the gym every day for 100 days. Not only did Shurn lose 18 pounds and two dress sizes, but she also gained back her confidence and learned to love herself.

Watch the video and share in the comments if you’ll be joining Shurn on her #giveit100 journey!

