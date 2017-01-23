Think Pink: 31 Fabulous Products for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which means it’s time to show your love and support for all of the women who are fighting the battle against this tragic disease. Companies, designers and organizations create collections of various items that take a percentage of profits to help fundraise money for breast cancer research. Some are labeled by specific associations, and others are embellished with the signature pink ribbon. Not sure where to look? Check out these awesome products to rock this month! Think pink and shop on!

1. Awareness Bracelets ($5.99) These simple rubber bracelets make a great accessory for your wrist, and they can be worn on multiple occasions.Show your support and buy one! Click here to see.

(Photo: Oriental Trading)

2. Awareness Backpacks ($27.99) Work out in style and show your support too! These cute drawstring backpacks are perfect for traveling, going to the gym, and other outdoor adventures. Check it out here.

(Photo: Oriental Trading)

3. Double Braided Bracelet with Charm ($15.00) These bracelets are super stylish and super cute! The simple design lets it match a variety of outfits, and looks good on anyone wearing it! (via Shop Komen)

(Photo: Shop Komen)

4. Baseball Hat ($25) Get sporty with support! These hats are great to wear when you’re out and about with the kids or if you need to cover up a bad hair day (because we’ve all been there). Click here to check it out!

(Photo: Oriental Trading)

5. Earrings ($10.00) Need a little pink to complete your wardrobe? These sparkly pink earrings are simple enough to show your support while giving you a symbolic splash of color. Check ’em out!

(Photo: Shop Komen)

6. Ribbon Awareness Watch ($10.96)Time never looked more fashionable than it does now! This pink ribbon awareness watch is a must for any busy mom who is always on the go! Click here to see.

(Photo: Amazon)

7. Fold Up Komen Rhinestone Tote ($35.00) Make a statement this month by rocking this fashionable rhinestone tote! Take your new bag everywhere you go, and let the compliments rain in. (via Shop Komen)

(Photo: Shop Komen)

8. Cotton Pink Patterned Komen Scarf ($35.00) Fall is upon us, which means it’s time to bust out our favorite fall clothing, and what better way to get started than to sport this adorable pink scarf? (via Shop Komen)

(Photo: Shop Komen)

9. Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt ($45.00) Need something new to wear on your morning walks or evening strolls? This hooded sweatshirt is perfect for either occasion, so try it out! Click here to see.

(Photo: Shop Komen)

10. New Balance Hope Love Cure Komen Tank ($40.00) Wear this tank to the gym and let everyone know that you support breast cancer research — they’ll be even more impressed when they watch you busting some serious sweat! (via Shop Komen)

(Photo: Shop Komen)

11. 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($430) Add some pink to your kitchen by purchasing this awesome mixer! Make something festive in honor of this pretty-colored month, like these strawberry cool whip cookies. Yum! Click here to check it out.

(Photo: Kitchen Aid)

12. 5-Speed Diamond Blender ($160) Breakfast smoothies never sounded more appealing then they do now! Start your day off right by using this blender to whip up your favorite morning smoothies. Check it out!

(Photo: Kitchen Aid)

13. American Cancer Society T-Shirt. ($20) Get sassy and philanthropic with this short-sleeved t-shirt! Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. (via Foot Locker)

(Photo: Foot Locker)

14. Everlast Training Gloves ($27.99) Feel extra powerful and mighty by taking these training gloves into your boxing class! Show ’em what you’re made of! Click here to check it out.

(Photo: Amazon)

15. Flower Patterned Komen Crossbody Bag ($30). This crossbody bag is cute, simple and super convenient. Make this one an exceptional purchase to your purse addiction! (via Shop Komen)

(Photo: Shop Komen)

16. The Pink Cart: Cascade Cart Solution produces 35-, 64-, and 96-gallon carts to haulers, distributors and municipalities. Interested in purchasing one? Click here to find out more information.

(Photo: The Pink Cart)

17. Tackle Breast Cancer Team Shirt ($10) This customizable shirt is perfect to give as a gift to friends and family. Rock this new piece of clothing at any Race For the Cure event, and you’re good to go! Check it out here!

(Photo: Customized Girl)

18. Ideology Short-Sleeve Awareness Tee ($17) This tee designed by Ideology is ideal to wear this month! Match with these pink earrings or this Komen purse! (via Macy’s)

(Photo: Macy’s)

19. Pink Ribbon Survivor Stamps ($26) These stamps act as a great way to show your support for breast cancer research! Zazzle offers a variety of different designs for stamps, so see which one you like best! Click here to see.

(Photo: Zazzle)

20. Women’s GEL-Fit Sana 2 Breast Cancer Awareness Training Shoe. ($80) Thinking about getting new tennis shoes soon? Get these! Not only are these tennis shoes are totally badass, but they will inspire you to work even harder at the gym when wearing them. Check em out!

(Photo: Famous Footwear)

21. Ideology Plus Size Breast Cancer Awareness Graphic Leggings ($32) These graphic leggings will look awesome with a matching tank to go with it! Click here to see.

(Photo: Macy’s)

22. Breast Cancer Awareness Oversized Sweater ($26) This item is two things that most women love: a sweater that is over-sized yet comfortable, and a memorable “Mean Girls” quote. Click here to check it out!

(Photo: Etsy)

23. Save a Rack Hoodie ($19) Calling all Southern chicks and hunting queens, this Save the Rack Hoodie is your new favorite fall sweater. Wear this when you’re out hunting and feel like a total bad chick. Check it out here.

(Photo: eBay)

24. Golf Umbrella ($15) No one will rain on your parade, especially when you’re using this cute breast cancer awareness umbrella! Check it out here.

(Photo: Rock Bottom Golf)

25. Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion ($38) Great skin, great cause. This luxurious lotion by Clinique has a texture that creates smooth, healthy-looking skin. Click here to see.

(Photo: Sephora)

26. Breast Cancer Awareness “Alexandra” Planner ($13) Think pink and get organized! This stylish planner will help you prioritize your schedule while contributing to a great cause. (via Blue Sky)

(Photo: Blue Sky)

27. BCRF Pendant ($50) Want to support breast cancer research without the flashy and bold accessories or apparel? This pendant is perfect for you then! Click here to check it out. (via Ann Taylor)

(Photo: Ann Taylor)

28. Breast Cancer Awareness Peony Set ($50) This exclusive line of makeup by Bobbi Brown is the accessory that every girl needs for this month! Check it out!

(Photo: Bobbi Brown Cosmetics)

29. Breast Cancer Watch ($45) Proceeds from this watch provide help to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, eduction and support services. Click here for more information.

(Photo: 1face.com)

30. Lip Balm and Hand Lotion Kit ($8) This limited edition collection by Evolution of Smooth (aka EOS) is another perfect accessory for this month! Keep those lips and hands hydrated through the Fall season! Click here to see.

(Photo: Evolution of Smooth)

31. Over the Calf Check Socks. If you are someone who loves to dress crazy and go full out for Walk for the Cure races, then these are right up your alley! Rock these bad boys at the race and let the compliments shower down. (via Shop Komen)

(Photo: Shop Komen)

