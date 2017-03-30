These Photos Show How Weight Loss Dramatically Transforms Your Hands

I’ve had a lot of new followers recently inquiring about my story so I figured I would reintroduce myself. —————— I’m Katie 🙋🏻 I’m just a girl in her mid twenties that’s learning to love herself. I had been overweight since I was a young child and struggled with my body image my entire life. When my mother died in a tragic car accident my life spiraled out of control… a year later I took a leap of faith. On the one year anniversary of my mother’s death I had gastric sleeve surgery. With the help of my weight loss tool along with drastically changing my diet and running- I lost 130 pounds! I’m almost a year and a half post op now. January of this year I underwent an abdominoplasty with breast lift to remove over 4 pounds of excess skin on my body. (I do not discuss the cost because it can seriously vary by thousands of dollars) It’s been a bumpy road but I’m finally learning to love myself after all of these years. Just here to share my journey and show y’all you are not alone! Positive vibes only here 🙌🏼🙃😘 #noexcuses #weightloss #weightlossstory #weightlossjourney #fattofit #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #fitnessmotivation #vsg #flatstomach #extremeweightloss #extremetransformation #weightlosstransformation #transformationfitnation #tummytuck #beforeandafterweightloss #plasticsurgery #Fattofab #extremeweightloss #nevergiveup #bodypositive #beforeandafter #loveyourself #fitspo #wls #changeyourlife #bodytransformation #fit #fitgirls #fitspo
A post shared by Katie Lynne (@kburg21) on
After her mother’s sudden death in 2013, a registered Florida nurse, Katie Lynn, decided she wanted to live without the excess weight that she’s been struggling with since childhood. According to Redbook Mag, in the year after her mother’s accident, Lynn’s weight spiraled, topping at 283 pounds.
Scared that she’d end up like some of her bariatric patients if she didn’t make a major change, Lynn made the decision to undergo gastric sleeve surgery. She ended up losing 130 pounds within a year, thanks to reducing her portion sizes and exercising more.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Lynn completed her transformation with skin-removal surgery and a breast lift.
“It wasn’t until the day after my plastic surgery that I realized how much I had been missing out on in life,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
A year and a half later, her belly is gone and her face has transformed, too.
MORE: One Woman’s 169-Pound Weight Loss Completely Transformed Her Face
One change she didn’t expect? How much her hands have changed.
“I was driving home today and looked down to realize I have skinny fingers,” she wrote. “My hands look totally different now!”
Without her excess weight on her shoulders, Lynn looks happier than ever!
I remember thinking I would neverrrr want to get a tummy tuck.. I was convinced I wouldn’t want the scar. And then I ended up with nearly 5 pounds of sagging skin… and instantly changed my mind. Today- I wear my scars with pride. These scars tell my story- a story that I survived. They document my journey to overcome obesity- and I couldn’t be more proud! (I’m 11 weeks post op tummy tuck, I don’t discuss cost, yes- I will always have a scar- but like otherscara, it will fade) ❤️ #weightloss #weightlossstory #weightlossjourney #fattofit #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #fitnessmotivation #vsg #flatstomach #extremeweightloss #extremetransformation #weightlosstransformation #transformationfitnation #tummytuck #beforeandafterweightloss #plasticsurgery #Fattofab #extremeweightloss #scar #bodypositive #beforeandafter #loveyourself #fitspo #transformationtuesday #excessskin #bodytransformation #fit #fitgirls #fitspo
A post shared by Katie Lynne (@kburg21) on
I was driving home today and looked down to realize I have skinny fingers.. my hands look totally different now! #hands #hand #finger #skinnyfingers #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlosssurgery #weightlossbeforeandafter #weightlossstory #vsg #vsglife #vsginstacrew #vsgcommunity #vsgjourney #wls #wlscommunity #wlsjourney #wlssupport #rny #gastricbypass #gastricsleeve #extremeweightloss #bodytransformation #nsv #lifeafterwls #fattofit
A post shared by Katie Lynne (@kburg21) on
[H/T Instagram / @kburg21]
Related:
The Weight Loss Plan Behind Brooke Shields’ Sexy New Bikini Photos
Blac Chyna Reveals She’s Getting Close to Her Post-Baby Goal Weight in New Snapchat Video
Gabourey Sidibe Opens up About Weight Loss Surgery and Major Body Transformation