These Photos Show How Weight Loss Dramatically Transforms Your Hands

After her mother’s sudden death in 2013, a registered Florida nurse, Katie Lynn, decided she wanted to live without the excess weight that she’s been struggling with since childhood. According to Redbook Mag, in the year after her mother’s accident, Lynn’s weight spiraled, topping at 283 pounds.

Scared that she’d end up like some of her bariatric patients if she didn’t make a major change, Lynn made the decision to undergo gastric sleeve surgery. She ended up losing 130 pounds within a year, thanks to reducing her portion sizes and exercising more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lynn completed her transformation with skin-removal surgery and a breast lift.

“It wasn’t until the day after my plastic surgery that I realized how much I had been missing out on in life,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

A year and a half later, her belly is gone and her face has transformed, too.

MORE: One Woman’s 169-Pound Weight Loss Completely Transformed Her Face

One change she didn’t expect? How much her hands have changed.

“I was driving home today and looked down to realize I have skinny fingers,” she wrote. “My hands look totally different now!”

Without her excess weight on her shoulders, Lynn looks happier than ever!

[H/T Instagram / @kburg21]

Related:

The Weight Loss Plan Behind Brooke Shields’ Sexy New Bikini Photos

Blac Chyna Reveals She’s Getting Close to Her Post-Baby Goal Weight in New Snapchat Video

Gabourey Sidibe Opens up About Weight Loss Surgery and Major Body Transformation