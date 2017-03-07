These Photos Prove That Under-Eating Can Mess Up Your Weight Loss Goals

If you’re someone who avoids any and all carbs in hopes of losing a few pounds, it might be time to rethink your weight loss strategy.

Madalin Frodsham, a fitness blogger from Australia, proved that under-eating can sabotage your weight loss. She recently shared before and after photos of her body from when she was eating 800 calories a day, to when she was eating 1,800 calories a day — and the difference is pretty clearly visible.

“When I was eating 800 calories a day, I thought I was healthy,” Frodsham wrote on Instagram.

After months of not seeing the results she wanted to see on the wildly successful Kayla Itsine’s high-intensity workout plan, she consulted a nutritionist, who told her she wasn’t eating enough — especially of her macronutrients.

Macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins and fats) are highly important for the body to thrive. After Frodsham told her nutritionist about her 800-calorie a day diet, he gave her two pieces of advice.

One, she should increase her calorie intake. Two, he said that half of her daily calories should come from healthy carbs.

“When he first told me to eat 50 percent carbs I nearly died,” the blogger wrote. “I was eating about 10 percent carbs before and could not fathom how 50 percent carbs would not make me fat.”

Guess what? It didn’t. She gained abs, muscle tone, and way more energy than she had before.

Check out what her daily diet now consists of, according to Self Magazine:

Breakfast: Protein shake with banana and oats

Lunch: Chicken with cooked quinoa and steamed veggies

Dinner: Whole wheat pasta with bolognese sauce or a whole wheat quesadilla

Snack: An oat and applesauce muffin or a sweet potato and zucchini brownie

Frodsham wants others to know that her success is due to her cleaned up, macronutrient-dense diet.

“If you’re under feeding yourself in an effort to lose weight, don’t do what I did for so long,” the blogger said. “Don’t waste your time eating salad when you could be eating sweet potatoes and banana pancakes. Eat more and get fit. It actually works.”

Well, ladies… let’s eat!