These Low-Calorie Breakfast Casseroles Don’t Taste Low-Cal

When we go out for breakfast, we look for a couple key ingredients. We want cheese… lots and lots of cheese. We want globs of maple syrup, we want fluffy pancakes and French toast, and breakfast meat that explodes with flavor every time we take a bite. But most of all, we want all these things for 300 calories or less. It might seem like Mission Impossible, but we’ve compiled a list of simple, low-calorie breakfast casseroles that satisfy all the above criteria.

1. Southwest Overnight Breakfast Casserole: Nothing will kick your morning into gear like this tasty, healthy breakfast casserole. It’s overflowing with mouthwatering ingredients like whole-wheat bread, fresh veggies, egg whites, and a little chili powder to crank up the heat. Top it all off with Sargento real, natural cheese for a healthy, kid-friendly breakfast. At less than 200 calories per serving, this is the perfect breakfast! Click here for instructions.

2. Healthy Italian Breakfast Casserole: Instead of reaching for a slice of cold pizza for breakfast, indulge those Italian cravings with this zesty recipe from our kitchen! This breakfast favorite is stuffed with gooey cheese, flaky crescent rolls, juicy sausage and tons of colorful veggies. Check out the instructions here.

3. Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole: If you’re crunched for time, this make-ahead casserole should be a morning go-to for you! The ciabatta bread, peppers, sausage, eggs and cheese will make this dish a family favorite in no time. A serving clocks in at about 300 calories, so you don’t even have to feel guilty about indulging! Check out the recipe here.

4. Skinny Banana French Toast Bake: Nothing beats the sweet, sugary delight of a plate full of warm French toast and a pitcher full of maple syrup. Unfortunately, classic French toast typically racks up the calorie count! Our recipe brings all the flavor, but with less than 300 calories per serving (syrup included). Learn more here.

5. Bacon, Potato and Egg Casserole: This classic recipe is a must-have for busy weekday mornings! Just whip it up in about 15 minutes the night before, and voilá! You’ve got the perfect protein-packed morning meal for you and your family. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)

(Photo: Two Peas & Their Pod)

6. Savory Baked French Toast Casserole: We know you’re probably tired of hearing about all these sensational French toast dishes you’ve just got to try, but this variation really takes the cake! It’s full of wonderfully savory ingredients like goat cheese, pesto, tomatoes and more for the perfect brunch recipe bound to impress the whole family. (via Bright Eyed Baker)

(Photo: Bright Eyed Baker)

7. Cheesy Breakfast Casserole: There’s no way you will opt out of breakfast when you could have this delectable concoction instead! This recipe is a guaranteed favorite, even for the most picky eaters out there! It boasts an amazing combination of sausage, potatoes and, of course, cheese for a meal that you will keep coming back to week after week. (via Damn Delicious)

(Photo: Damn Delicious)

8. Spinach, Feta and Artichoke Breakfast Bake: We know that it’s impossible to go wrong with spinach and artichoke dip, which makes this recipe undeniably perfect! It’s practically oozing with the delicious flavors of Feta, Parmesan, artichokes and peppers. The best part? It’s less than 130 calories per serving! (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

