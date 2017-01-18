These 11 Recipes Were Remade Into Soups and We’re Making Them ASAP

For those days when you just want to curl up with a bowl of soup, we’ve got just the thing for you. Check out these comfort-foods-turned-soups! The kiddos will love the Pizza Soup and hubby will love the Cheeseburger Soup. An added bonus? They’re all on the skinny side!

1. Low-Calorie Buffalo Chicken Soup: We used cauliflower to create a creamy, thick and filling base complemented perfectly by the buffalo sauce. This soup is also an easy way to use up the extra rotisserie chicken you have from the grocery store. Click here for the recipe.

2. Taco Soup: If your family’s favorite night is Taco Tuesday, they’re going to love this soup version. Just like tacos, they can customize their bowls of soup with their own toppings. Plus, it’s ready in 30 minutes! (via Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

3. Lasagna Soup: Another classic favorite, you can get the taste of lasagna with way less effort! Check it out. (via Skinnytaste)

4. Slow-Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili: This Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili is so delicious that no one in your household will even suspect that they are eating healthy! The hearty ingredients come together with the mouthwatering Mexican flavor for a chili you won’t be able to resist. Check out the recipe here.

5. Slow Cooker Enchilada Soup: This mouthwatering recipe takes only 10 minutes to prep… then let the slow cooker do its thing! (via Two Peas & Their Pod)

6. Skinny Supreme Pizza Soup: Tell us your kids wouldn’t love this recipe. Pizza soup? What could be better? At only 204 calories and 9 grams of fat, this recipe is a fun, healthier take on all the flavor of pizza! Here’s the recipe!

7. Crock-Pot® Stuffed Pepper Soup: If you like stuffed peppers, you’re going to LOVE this simpler, way easier version. (via Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

8. Meatball and Spaghetti Soup: Fewer things are more kid-friendly than a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs! This one-pot meal will soon be a favorite of anyone who sits down at your dinner table. (via Skinnytaste)

9. Hearty Cheeseburger Soup: Are you ready for this hearty, warm, cheesy, protein-packed soup? Because once you try it there’s no going back! Imagine the cheeseburger-filled days of summer translated into a comforting soup version for fall. Check it out!

10. Mac and Cheese Soup: Please those picky eaters while still getting some veggies into their bellies! (via Skinnytaste)

11. Black-Eyed Peas and Collard Greens Soup: For all you Southern gals, this black-eyed peas soup is going to make your week. (via In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

Have you made any of these recipes before? Which ones are you going to make? Share your thoughts in the comments below!