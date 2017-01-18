The Skinny on Flour: 10 Best Healthy Flour Alternatives

(Photo: Photo Credit: U Raaw!)

We can substitute egg whites for eggs, applesauce for butter and even greek yogurt for cream cheese, but when it comes down to baking, one of our biggest pitfalls is that bag of white flour tucked into the corner of our kitchen. Of course there are healthier alternatives out there, but it seems like such an inconvenience to do the research and pick out that brand of flour that will fit right in to our daily lives. Well, we’ve saved you the trouble, and selected some of our favorite substitutions for all of your cooking and baking needs.

Soy Flour: This is a perfect gluten-free alternative to white flour. It’s loaded up with protein and a delectable, nutty flavor that will perfectly compliment your favorite dishes! Soy flour has a great texture for thickening up recipes. Plus, at around 350 calories per cup, it has 100 calories less than your generic white flour! Click here for a few of our favorite gluten-free muffin recipes! (via One Green Planet)

Videos by PopCulture.com

Almond Flour: Almond flour has all the benefits of a handful of almonds, and more than double the amount of protein of white flour (24 grams)! This flour is grain-free, Paleo-friendly, and one of our favorite substitutions in recipes for baked goods, bread crumbs, and crunchy coatings for lean meats! Click here for 9 Paleo recipes that will rock your world! (via Women’s Health Magazine)

(Photo: Addicted to Veggies)

Chia Seed Meal: Chia is one of our new favorite foods, and it’s amazing how many uses it has! This flour is completely composed of ground chia seeds for a wonderfully healthy and gluten-free alternative to your white flour. Just remember that you may need to add a little extra liquid and cooking time to your recipes for the best results! (via One Green Planet)

Whole Wheat Flour: Whole wheat flour is nowhere near as processed as white flour, so it retains all those healthy nutrients and fiber that you need to maintain a balanced diet. It has a coarser texture, so it is perfect for making breads or cookies, but not so great if you are trying to whip up some delicate pastries. (via Better Homes and Gardens)

Gluten Flour: At a record-high 14% protein content, this flour is bound to pack you full of nutritious ingredients and energy. It has a thicker consistency than most flours, so we recommend using it primarily for diabetic breads. It contributes a thick and spongy texture to the dough for a low-carb, high-protein alternative. Click here for some of our favorite low-carb recipes. (via What’s Cooking America)

Oat Flour: Oat flour offers a nutritious way to include more protein and healthy fats in your daily menu! It is also low on carbohydrates, so if you are trying to cut back, you may want to give this stuff a whirl! It can replace up to 20% of the flour in your recipes for a thicker, slightly sweet whole grain flavor that you won’t be able to resist. (via One Green Planet)

(Photo: Photo credit: One Green Planet)

Buckwheat Flour: If you are sensitive to, or allergic to gluten, then this is the flour for you! It is practically overflowing with healthy ingredients and a rich, nutty flavor. It’s also incredibly easy to work with, so why not give these tasty recipes a try? (via What’s Cooking America)

Brown Rice Flour: This is a great gluten-free option that combines well with most other types of flours for a hearty, flavorful way to replace all that white flour. Plus, brown rice flour is a wonderful source of fiber and whole grains, so it’s perfect if you are trying to find a source of healthy carbs. (via One Green Planet)

Quinoa Flour: Quinoa is a fantastic way to stock up on essential amino acids found in protein. Plus, this flour is incredibly easy to make from the comfort of your own kitchen! Just throw some quinoa in the oven to eliminate the natural bitterness, and then grind it up for a healthy substitution! Click here for 14 amazing quinoa recipes. (via Women’s Health Magazine)

Coconut Flour: High fiber, low carb and packed full of protein… what could be better? Coconut flour has an irresistible sweetness to it, so you’ll be able to cut back on sugar in your recipes, and still maintain that mouthwatering flavor. Keep in mind that you may have to add a little extra liquid, though! (via One Green Planet)

(Photo: Photo Credit: All Day I Dream About Food)

We know it can be a challenge to try out substitutions, but replacing the white flour in your favorite recipes with one of these simple and widely available alternatives is a great way to eliminate unhealthy ingredients from your diet. With so many simple and delicious options to try, why not give one of these healthy alternatives a shot?