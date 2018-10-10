The Perfect Starbucks Drink For Your Zodiac Sign

Our zodiac signs can tell us so much about ourselves, from the best wine to drink to the best breakfasts to eat, and even the best way to lose weight and keep it off. They can even tell you which of the many delicious drinks you should order off of Starbucks’ menu, which comes in handy when you’re staring at the menu board at 4pm on a Tuesday and can barely keep your eyes open, let alone decide between a Soy Macchiato and a Venti Mocha. We’ve rounded up the best drinks for each zodiac sign, so you’ll know exactly what to order the next time you’re experiencing the classic afternoon slump and are in need of a caffeine hit.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Aquarius are known for being the sociable life of the party, so it only makes senses that they’d pick the seasonally appropriate and sticky-sweet Maple Pecan Frappuccino, complete with all the toppings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Pisces are naturally relaxed and known for taking it easy, so a lightly caffeinated drink like the Flat White keeps their energy up without overloading them with espresso.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Goal-oriented with loads of energy, Aries love keeping track of their calories, so low-calorie, low sugar drinks like Skinny Vanilla Latte is the best drink to keep them on track with their fitness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus love stability, so the good old stand-by favorite latte is just the trick for them. Whether with skim or soy milk, this is the perfect drink for those who love the simple life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Gemini, unlike Taurus, crave spontaneity, so trying new and unusual drinks like the Cinnamon Dulce Crème is right up their street.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancers are a sensitive bunch, which can translate not just into emotional sensitivity, but caffeine sensitivity as well. Therefore, cancers should stick to non-caffeinated beverages like Starbucks’ silky, sweet Hot Chocolate.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Creative, enthusiastic and generous, Leo’s love a little spice in their lives, so the Pumpkin Spice Latte is the perfect thing to sip on to get their creative juices flowing.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgo are usually very disciplined, which means they’re unlikely to treat themselves to something as indulgent as the Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, but they should! Breaking out of their comfort zones and going off-piste helps them grow and learn more about themselves.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Easy-going, social Libras love catching up over coffee, and what better beverage to sip on while chatting than a warming Chai Tea Latte?

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Scorpios are naturally hard working, but this also means their stress levels tend to skyrocket during particularly industrious periods. Teavana Shaken Peach Citrus White Infusion Lemonade is the perfect drink when they need a dose of calm.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Adventure seeking Sagittarius love trying new things, so Starbucks’ line of Evolution Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices is perfect to keep their vitamin intake up and their adventurous spirit thriving.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Capricorns love setting goals and seeing them through, but that tunnel vision can lead to a serious dip in self-care. Therefore, soothing Steamed Apple Juice lets them relax and sip on something sweet and soothing, no caffeine needed.

Interested in what else your zodiac sign can tell you? Check out our guides on What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Health, and The Best Stress Reliever, According to Your Zodiac Sign.