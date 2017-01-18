The Oatmeal Latte Is a Thing and You Need It in Your Life

If you’re a big fan of breakfast, boy do we have the recipe for you.

Oatmeal lattes are popping up all over the blogosphere, and for good reason. Imagine getting your morning jolt of energy from an oatmeal-espresso mash-up, complete with vanilla extract, cinnamon, a sprinkle of brown sugar and crumbled granola. It would be so much easier to throw back the covers in the morning, right?

(Photo: How Sweet It Is)

The complete magic of this drink: You can sip it or spoon it! The oats thicken the mixture to a smoothie-like texture perfect for sipping, but you definitely want to scoop up the goodies at the bottom of the mug.

Click here for the recipe from How Sweet It Is, and in the meantime, we’re crossing our fingers you have an espresso machine!

