‘The O.C.’ Star Mischa Barton Reportedly Hospitalized for Mental Evaluation

(Photo: TMZ)

Mischa Barton has been hospitalized following an incident at her Los Angeles home.

According to TMZ, Barton was taken to a hospital after neighbors became concerned over her recent behavior, including her shouting over her fence at people while wearing a shirt and tie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She eventually fell backwards over the fence saying, “Oh my god, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!” She was also heard saying that her “mother is a witch” and “the world is shattering.”

Police and firefighters were called to her home and The O.C. star went willingly.

Back in 2009, Barton was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold after having gone through “a full-on mental breakdown,” which she talked about to PEOPLE four years later.

“I was under enormous pressure,” she admitted. Later that year, she filed a lawsuit against her mother, calling her a “greedy stage mother” and claimed she posed as her talent manager to “defraud her unsuspecting victim.”

While Barton appeared to be riding the wave of life in 2016 after a number of appearances and competing on Dancing With the Stars, she said she thought of it like The Hunger Games.

“It wasn’t collaborative like a choreographer on a film set . . . I was so confused by it. It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her.

Related:

Which Troubled TV Star is Headed to ‘DWTS’?

Two of This Season’s ‘DWTS’ Cast Members Are DATING

Son of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Lauri Peterson Suspected of Attempted Murder