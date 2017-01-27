The Newest Face of Rimmel Is 17-Year-Old Male YouTube Star Lewys Ball

A 17-year-old blogger has just landed himself in Rimmel’s new campaign commercial.

“Anybody can wear makeup, no matter who you are,” Lewys Ball says in the campaign video above.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ball, a YouTube star who runs his channel Looking For Lewys, is the latest male model to be picked up by a makeup brand. When he isn’t acting in commercials with models like Cara Delevingne, he can be seen on his channel doing makeup tutorials.

“So happy to announce I have joined the Rimmel family as their ambassador for their new campaign,” he wrote. “Get ready to Live the London Look… Unpredictable, authentic, dramatic — the London Look is whatever you want it to be no matter where you are in the world. Makeup is for everybody to wear, it doesn’t matter who you are. Share your LL here #livethelondonlook #edgeyourlook #ad”

2017, you are lookin’ good.

Related:

Do You Really Need to Follow the Gluten-Free Beauty Trend?

Revamp Your Beauty Routine With Customizable Makeup

Glamorous Makeup Inspiration for Your New Year’s Eve Celebrations