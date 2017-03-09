The Most Common Baby-Wearing Mistakes Parents Make

Baby-wearing can seem like a simple and natural art to master at first glance– After all, how difficult can it be to wrap your child around your chest? What many have come to observe more often than usual is the growing number of parents who are improperly carrying their babies around their bodies, and the concern for physical health problems as a result to this unsafe trend.

Popsugar’s article regarding the 11 most common baby-wearing mistakes is definitely worth the read, especially for any new parents out there.

Buying the wrong size: One of the most common reasons parents give up on baby wearing is because their equipment wasn’t the correct size. Consider the Goldilocks principle when shopping for a baby carrier, wrap, or sling: it can’t be too big or too small, too loose or too tight — it has to fit just right. The best way to ensure a proper fit is to wait until you can go and try them on, ideally with your baby.

Not reading the instruction manual: It might seem simple enough in theory, but properly wearing your baby takes plenty of practice. Don’t expect to get it right on the first attempt, and give yourself plenty of time to learn the different holds, especially for wraps that are just one long piece of fabric. Thankfully, the Internet has loads of YouTube videos and step-by-step guides to help you get the hang of it.

Wearing the baby too low: Not only is a low-hanging baby bad for him, it’s painful for you. Your baby’s head should be able to rest on your chest, or when carried on your back, on your shoulder. Another issue with a baby being worn too low is that he’s likely also being worn too loose and thus more likely to slump. A handy trick? Press on your baby’s back. If he moves toward you, the carrier isn’t tight enough.

Having a false sense of hands-free: Many baby-wearing parents rave about all the tasks they can accomplish with their infant strapped on, but it’s important to never have a false sense of security. Babies can move, and ties can come undone. Be especially present when multitasking — especially when it involves cooking over a hot stove — so that if the need arises, you are able to protect your baby.

