The Internet Is in Shambles After Someone Posted a Queasy ‘Medium Rare Chicken’ Recipe

(Photo: Facebook / Morgan Jane Gibbs)

In today’s lesson of “Don’t Believe Everything You Read on the Internet,” folks across the world are freaking out over a “medium rare chicken” recipe.

Australian Facebook user Morgan Jane Gibbs enraged fellow Facebookers with a quite… unusual… recipe.

“Just made chicken medium rare chicken strips,” Gibbs wrote alongside a photo of barely cooked chicken. “They’re so good can’t believe ive neever tried it like this before. Can’t wait to dig into this with my homemade salad and veges. #healthy #newyearsresolution #clean #cleaneating”

When her friend commented “I like my chicken with less salmonella”, Gibbs wrote back “its chicken not salmon? [sic]”.

(Photo: Facebook / Morgan Jane Gibbs)

Another commented, “you will die,” to which Gibbs responded “the textures just a bit different [sic]”.

(Photo: Facebook / Morgan Jane Gibbs)

The rest of the Internet didn’t hold back their outrage at the queasy recipe.

So yeah, in case you were wondering, Gibbs was totally trolling us.

(Photo: Facebook / Morgan Jane Gibbs)

Did she fool you, too?

