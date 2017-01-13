The Internet Is in Shambles After Someone Posted a Queasy ‘Medium Rare Chicken’ Recipe

(Photo: Facebook / Morgan Jane Gibbs)

In today’s lesson of “Don’t Believe Everything You Read on the Internet,” folks across the world are freaking out over a “medium rare chicken” recipe.

Australian Facebook user Morgan Jane Gibbs enraged fellow Facebookers with a quite… unusual… recipe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just made chicken medium rare chicken strips,” Gibbs wrote alongside a photo of barely cooked chicken. “They’re so good can’t believe ive neever tried it like this before. Can’t wait to dig into this with my homemade salad and veges. #healthy #newyearsresolution #clean #cleaneating”

When her friend commented “I like my chicken with less salmonella”, Gibbs wrote back “its chicken not salmon? [sic]”.

(Photo: Facebook / Morgan Jane Gibbs)

Another commented, “you will die,” to which Gibbs responded “the textures just a bit different [sic]”.

(Photo: Facebook / Morgan Jane Gibbs)

The rest of the Internet didn’t hold back their outrage at the queasy recipe.

“Chicken medium rare” is a very weird way to spell “salmonella poisoning.” — Bae Grylls (@TheAuracl3) January 8, 2017

How can chicken be medium rare? You lot are sick — ㅤㅤ (@ebonymacarthy) January 12, 2017

Can we cancel white people? pic.twitter.com/RAirHUTSgK — Nikki Jane (@_champagneangel) January 8, 2017

MEDIUM RARE CHICKEN STRIPS THATS RAW SFHVJHBKJ ITS NOT EVEN REMOTELY COOKED — where is tsumugi🔍🤔 (@plantdroid) January 11, 2017

So yeah, in case you were wondering, Gibbs was totally trolling us.

(Photo: Facebook / Morgan Jane Gibbs)

Did she fool you, too?

Related:

One Woman’s Viral Photo Shows Exactly What Breast Cancer Looks and Feels Like

These Women Who Lost Half Their Body Weight Are All the Inspiration You Need Today

We’re Losing Our Minds Over a Pastor Filming a Viral Video of an Overweight Woman

Zoe Saldana Reveals How Her Sex Life Has Changed Since Having Twins