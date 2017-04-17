The Exact Power Breakfast Fergie and Josh Duhamel Eat Every Single Day

(Photo: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

As most power couples do, Josh Duhamel and Fergie have a healthy morning routine going for them, at the center of which revolves an energy-boosting breakfast the healthy duo says they’ve been eating every day for the past seven years.

L.A.-based nutritionist Kimberly Snyder’s Glowing Green Smoothie is popular among the Hollywood elite, and from Fergie and Duhamel’s resounding praise, we can see why.

“Kimberly introduced me to it on the set of the third Transformers movie. It’s spinach, kale, celery, apple, banana, pear—we’ve literally made it every day for the past seven years and it’s just like energy in a glass,” Duhamel said.

Even the couple’s 3-year-old son Axl drinks the green smoothie, which they call “green goo.”

“It used to take a little coaxing, but it’s become a great way to make sure he gets enough greens,” Duhamel says. Fergie, who also drank it through her pregnancy for a morning boost, has previously said the nutrient-rich blend is “like a buzz.”

Check out the recipe below to start your mornings like Fergie and Josh Duhamel!

Glowing Green Smoothie:

7 cups chopped spinach (about a medium bunch)

6 cups chopped romaine lettuce (about 1 small head)

2 cups cold filtered water

1½ cups chopped celery (about 2 medium stalks)

1 medium apple, cored and coarsely chopped

1 medium pear, cored and coarsely chopped

1 medium banana, peeled and cut in thirds

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup minced fresh cilantro (optional)

½ cup minced fresh parsley (optional)

1. Combine the spinach, romaine, and water in a blender and begin processing on low. Gradually move to higher speeds and blend until smooth.

2. Add the celery, apple, pear, and the cilantro and parsley if using. Lastly, add the banana, lemon juice, and ice and blend until smooth.

3. Serve right away (16 ounces is a good portion) or refrigerate, covered, for up to 3 days. You can also freeze portions in glass containers and thaw out the night before for a refreshing morning pick-me-up.

Think you could handle Fergie and Josh Duhamel’s go-to breakfast? Give it a try for your own morning buzz.

