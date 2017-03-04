Try the Detox Drink Everyone Is Toasting to Right Now

(Photo: Instagram / @body_nourish)

If the term chlorophyll brings flashbacks of high school science class, you’re about to learn about it in a new context: think smoothies, green water and Hollywood. Everyone—or so it seems—has been including this hydrating booster to their detox regimen lately in the form of liquid drops. Adding this regularly to your diet might even help with weight loss, wrinkles and breakouts.

Why wasn’t this mentioned in biology class?

“By helping wounded cells repair themselves and behave like healthy cells, ingredients that stimulate healing might also improve fine lines and wrinkles,” Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital, told Glamour.

For those of you who may have forgotten, chlorophyll allows plants to absorb light and turn that light into energy (think photosynthesis), and is responsible for the color in leafy greens like kale and spinach. It also happens to be in other juice and smoothie bar favorites like wheatgrass, kiwi and apples.

While this obviously impacts plants positively, the verdict is still out on exactly how beneficial it is to the human body. Still, some medicine circles believe that liquid chlorophyll has the ability to remove heavy metals, neutralize the toxins and pollution absorbed by our bodies and even improve energy levels, according to PopSugar.

Among those circles is Jennifer Lawrence’s UK trainer Dalton Wong, who recommends she drinks chlorophyll in her water for red carpet events to help balance and remove toxins from her body.

“By enhancing activity of some enzymes involved in removing toxins from the blood, it can enhance detoxification of the body,” Zeichner said.

In a study published by Appetite, researchers also found that chlorophyll might play a role in satiety, meaning that it helps you feel full by suppressing the hunger motivation, causing you to reduce your food intake and perhaps even prevent compensational eating later in the day.

Other celebrities who reportedly drink chlorophyll include Nicole Richie, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Elle Macpherson. Ready to get your liquid droppers out yet and say cheers?

